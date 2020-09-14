80.2 F
Monday, September 14, 2020
Pure Wine Inc. to pitch Walmart merchants

By FWBP Staff
Grapevine-based Pure Wine Inc. has been chosen for the opportunity to have its products featured on Walmart store shelves and on Walmart.com as one of only 850 entrepreneurs nationwide to participate in Walmart’s Open Call 2020 on Oct. 1.
Walmart received submissions from approximately 4,800 businesses, the company said in a news release.
Pure Wine was one of 36 Texas companies to pitch their U.S. manufactured products to its team of merchants.
The company sells filters that remove the histamines and sulfites that can trigger side effects from wine like headaches.

The businesses selected to participate in Open Call will have a 30-minute virtual one-one-one pitch meetings and their chance to realize the American Dream, Walmart said in the news release.
Participants in this year’s first-ever virtual Open Call event could secure deals ranging from a handful of local stores to supplying hundreds of stores and Sam’s Clubs as well as Walmart.com and Walmart Marketplace.
In addition to the pitch meetings, the one-day program includes a series of breakout sessions designed to inform, empower and encourage business owners of all sizes, Walmart said.
Many of the sessions will be open to the general public as the virtual nature of this year’s event makes the program accessible to more businesses and convenient for them to participate regardless of location.

