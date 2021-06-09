Quicklotz Liquidations plans Hurst opening

Looking for some “recreational” shopping following the pandemic lockdown? There’s more coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Quicklotz Liquidations, one of America’s fastest growing private companies according to Inc. 5000, is opening a location at Northeast Mall in Hurst.

An innovative “bin shopping experience” complete with 50,000+ items on any given day will feature electronics, housewares, clothes, furniture, crafts and much more. Shoppers will find items up to 90% off retail prices in 140,000 square feet of a modern day “treasure hunt” as an anchor tenant in the regional shopping destination of the Northeast Mall.

The store will also house ubiduwin which is America’s fastest growing online auction with 2 minute “flash featured” items at only $5 entry bids. Winning bidders will be able to pick items up at the store located at 1101 Melbourne Road, Hurst 76053 or have their products shipped anywhere in America. More than 15,000 currently registered bidders make discoveries daily.

As a multifaceted “in store” and online shopping extravaganza Quicklotz has been widely featured in many settings including Modern Retailing, Yahoo Finance, MSNBC, FOX, Wall Street Journal, CBS as well as A&E’s reality television series “Extreme Unboxing.”

With growing retail stores in Arlington and Laredo, Charlotte and Shelby North Carolina, and also Gaffney, South Carolina at another featured Simon Properties mall the trajectory is like a retailing rocket.

“We have a longstanding Texas team ready to bring our unique style of shopping to the Metroplex and are thrilled to be located in Hurst—a community we are eager to grow with.”

https://www.quicklotz.com