Rahr-ing success: Stories with Soul welcomes craft brewery wizard Fritz Rahr

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
Stories with Soul (and beer): Jimmy Williams, left, and Jamey Ice chat with Fritz Rahr, center. (6th Ave Storytelling)

You might say Fritz Rahr was born to brew – his great-great-grandfather founded a historic Wisconsin brewery and members of the Rahr family have been mainstays in the beer business for 174 years. But after graduating from TCU in 1989 and earning an MBA four years later, Fritz pursued other interests before deciding in 2004 to act on his brewing heritage by starting a craft brewery in Fort Worth. Since then, Rahr & Sons Brewing Company has grown into an award-winning global phenomenon. Rahr shares his story (and a beer) with Jamey Ice and Jimmy Williams in a tasty episode of the Stories with Soul podcast.

Listening/viewing options:
Watch on website here
Watch on YouTube here
Listen on Apple Podcasts here
Listen on Spotify here

