Reactions to Bob Watt’s death

Those who knew him best reacted with sorrow, affection and respect to the death of W.R. “Bob” Watt Jr., longtime leader of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Here is a sampling of those reactions:

Susan Watt, Bob Watt’s daughter and prominent Fort Worth marketing executive:

“The last few weeks have definitely been the hardest of my life. Parkinson’s disease and Lewy Body dementia took Dad and it’s a combination I hope your loved ones never experience. We are grateful to everyone that has reached out to us and Dad would be humbled.

“It’s no secret that I’m the epitome of a daddy’s girl; it’s a title I’ve worn proudly for 55 years. He was a man of few words and his actions were my greatest teacher. He taught me to be grateful for every opportunity, that respect is hard to earn and easily lost, that your handshake and your word is more valuable than a contract on a piece of paper, and that nothing is more important than family.

“I am so very thankful for all the years my boys had with Dad. They laughed, loved life together and fished a lot. But I am most grateful for our JJ for providing him 45 years of unconditional love and support. RIP Dad, I will miss you every day until I see you again.”

Stock Show President and General Manager Bradford S. Barnes:

“Bob leaves a legacy at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo that will likely be unmatched, His modest and humble demeanor obscured the tremendous impact he had on not just the Stock Show but the growth of the Will Rogers Memorial Center and the crucial groundwork that brought about Dickies Arena. Fort Worth has lost a great advocate and friend.”

Stock Show Chairman Ed Bass:

“Bob was a mentor and an inspiration to me, from my earliest days of Stock Show involvement, through my service as Chairman of the Board. I’m truly blessed to have known him as a friend and Stock Show role model. The Stock Show soared to great heights during his tenure, largely due to his skill, hard work and dedication. For more than five decades he was a big part of why this thing Is legendary.”

Charlie Geren, Fort Worth businessman, State Representative and instrumental figure at the Stock Show for more than four decades:

“He was one of the finest men I ever met. He was my mentor at the Stock Show. He did a remarkable job with the Stock Show. He was a great example of a real cowboy.”

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker:

“I was so saddened to hear of Bob’s passing. The Watt family is in my thoughts and prayers. Bob was one of Fort Worth’s greatest advocates. From his leadership at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo to his work on Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickie’s Arena, he leaves a monumental legacy that will endure forever in our city’s history.”

Bill Thornton, former president and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce:

“The Fort Worth Chamber extends its condolences on the passing of W.R. “Bob “Watt, Jr., a singular figure who made the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo the amazing event it is. His contributions to the Stock Show, as well as to all of Tarrant County, cannot be overstated, positioning the Fort Worth Stock Show as one of the leading rodeos in the industry. A member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, his life stands as a testament to the power of hard work and vision. The Stock Show will continue as a living legacy to his life and all that he meant to Fort Worth and its people. The Fort Worth Chamber shares in the grief of his passing and we pledge to be a guardian of his legacy. Rest well, Bob, ours is a greater city because of you.”