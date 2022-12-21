Ready to soar – DFW Airport, American Airlines gear up for busiest travel days

One of the busiest days for airline travel at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will be on Friday, airport officials announced.

Another of the busiest upcoming travel days is Friday, Dec. 30. Dec. 15 rounds out the top three of the airport’s anticipated busiest days.

Overall, the airport expects about 4.1 million travelers to board and arrive on airplanes during the 20-day period from Dec. 15, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023. That is an average of 201,000 passengers per day.

American Airlines announced that it expects more than 10 million passengers across its global network this holiday season. The airline expects its busiest day to be Thursday, Dec. 22, with 5,520 departures. Overall, American will operate 91,715 scheduled flights throughout the holiday season.

The volume of passenger traffic at DFW Airport continues to recover from pandemic lows with the projected number of travelers this season to be 96 percent of the volume of the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday season.

“With over 260 destinations to choose from we are happy to be a part of our customers’ travel journey to visit loved ones or whatever their holiday plans entail and will strive to provide an elevated experience while in our terminals,” DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue said in a statement.

“The large volume of passengers caps off a very successful 2022,” Donohue said. “In 2023, we look forward to welcoming more passengers and continuing our growth at DFW.”

Passengers are encouraged to arrive at DFW at least two hours before a domestic or international flight to allow enough time for check-in and security screening.

Parking spots in airport garages and lots will be in high demand, with Terminals C and D anticipated to fill up the quickest. Customers flying American Airlines can park, check in and check baggage at any of the airport’s five terminals and use the Skylink train to connect to any of the terminals.

Travelers can use the DFW Airport app to find real-time TSA security wait times and the locations of TSA pre-check lanes for eligible passengers. Passengers are also encouraged check with their airline for the most accurate flight information.