Real estate firm plans 10,000 home development in north Fort Worth

PMB Capital Investments, a Dallas-based real estate investment and development firm, on July 20 announced plans for a new residential community located in North Texas near the intersections of State Highway 114 and U.S. 287.

The master-planned development, named Reunion, will feature more than 10,000 single-family homes, across 3,600 acres of preserved lakes, rolling hills, waterfalls, woods and natural terrain.

The first phase of homes – with prices ranging from the $250s to $600s – is slated for delivery in fall 2022. Residential lot sizes will vary from 40-foot cottage-style lots to 70-foot estate lots with home designs from reputable builders including: American Legend Homes, Perry Homes and UnionMain Homes.

“We’re excited to officially introduce Reunion,” said PMB Capital partner Peter Pincoffs, in a news release. “When we purchased this land, we imagined a community that would meet the demand for reasonably priced single-family homes. Now as we begin construction, we’re happy to have not only made that a reality, but we’ve created a space that encourages homeowners to embrace the exceptional features that this native landscape has to offer. Reunion is a truly unique setting in Texas.”

Situated between the cities of Newark and Rhome, Reunion is near several area attractions, including Texas Motor Speedway, Alliance Town Center, Tanger Outlet Mall and more commercial development that is planned within the project. Residents can also enjoy access to the Northwest ISD public school system, a booming job market and connectivity to the major hub cities of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Reunion is slated to become one of the largest residential communities in North Texas, with future plans including the addition of commercial and retail development, multifamily communities and active adult living projects.

Founded in 2013 by Pincoffs, Matt Mildren, and Taylor Baird, PMB Capital is a privately-held real estate investment and development company based in Dallas. PMB owns and/or controls more than 12,000 acres of land in the DFW area, representing approximately 40,000 residential lots and more than 1,500 acres of land for commercial development.