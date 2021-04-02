Relationships matter, as Bedford sale shows

Always hear the words “relationships matter” in business? Sure. If you ever have any doubts, you might ask Kristi Plunk, an entrepreneur, and owner of Beyond Therapy and Wellness.

Seven plus years ago, Vision Commercial received a call from Plunk looking for a property to help provide medical services to patients. Vision found her initial location that was leased for a few years and Plunk then expanded her lease, further leading into ownership.

Recently, Vision Commercial Real Estate announced that Roger Smeltzer Jr., Principal Broker at Vision Commercial, recently completed a sales transaction at 1248 Harwood Road in Bedford, with Julie Germain, associate at KW Commercial.

With 3,928 square feet, Beyond Therapy and Wellness will now be located in the Coarc Building on Harwood Road. A business that offers physical therapy services, Beyond Therapy and Wellness provides a relaxing environment where patients can recover and receive one-on-one evaluations, and treatments. The property has multiple private offices, a large conference room, and parking. This full-cycle service with Plunk shows the evolution of Beyond Therapy and Wellness, and how, as is said, relationships matter.

“This is the third building that Roger has found for my business and negotiated an amazing deal on. His knowledge of the industry, area, and people, enabled him to find me offices that were better than I expected, each time. He was able to negotiate amazing deals for all three locations as my business has grown. I really enjoyed working with Roger and am happy to have benefited from his expertise and guidance with each place.” Said Plunk.

In the sale transaction, Vision Commercial represented Plunk while the seller was represented by Germain.