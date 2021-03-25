Renfro Foods breaks ground on new warehouse

Renfro Foods, Inc., makers of Mrs. Renfro’s salsa, held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for a new warehouse next to its headquarters and current facilities on Stella Street in Fort Worth. Renfro’s leadership joined representatives from other Fort Worth companies selected for the project, architect Huitt-Zollars, Inc., and contractor JA Jackson Construction, Inc., to celebrate the company milestone.

Located just two minutes from downtown in east Fort Worth, Renfro Foods last expanded on its site in 2006. The 2021 project is the culmination of several years of planning and will nearly double the current shipping warehouse by adding 10,500 square feet of space. The building will be used to store ingredients, supplies and finished goods which is needed as a direct result of steady growth and demand for salsa. A future phase two project will add offices and rooms for employee use.

“Our company has been on this same site since very early on, and we love its proximity to so much that our city offers,” said Doug Renfro, president of Renfro Foods. “When it came to thinking about our growth needs, it was an easy decision to stay in this neighborhood rather than move to a more industrial site. We are committed to growing our footprint with care and helping the east side to thrive.”

Renfro Foods is a Fort Worth-based, third-generation family business that manufactures salsas, peppers, relishes and sauces. The company’s award-winning salsa line, Mrs. Renfro’s, includes more than 30 products available through supermarkets, gourmet food stores and gift shops in all 50 states and internationally. Originally founded in 1940 as a packaged spices and pepper sauce business, the Renfro family has continued to evolve and expand the brand into the multimillion-dollar business that it is today. In 2018, the company was named a finalist for the Dream Big Small Business of the Year Award by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.