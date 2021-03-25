68.7 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Search
Home Business

Renfro Foods breaks ground on new warehouse

Robert Francis
LEFT TO RIGHT Brandom Gengelbach, Fort Worth Chamber Becky Renfro Borbolla, Renfro Foods/Mrs. Renfro's (third generation) Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray, District 8 Mayor Betsy Price James Renfro, Renfro Foods/Mrs. Renfro's (third generation) Jack Renfro, Renfro Foods/Mrs. Renfro's (second generation) Linda Renfro, Renfro Foods/Mrs. Renfro's (second generation) Doug Renfro, Renfro Foods/Mrs. Renfro's (third generation) courtesy photo

Renfro Foods, Inc., makers of Mrs. Renfro’s salsa, held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for a new warehouse next to its headquarters and current facilities on Stella Street in Fort Worth. Renfro’s leadership joined representatives from other Fort Worth companies selected for the project, architect Huitt-Zollars, Inc., and contractor JA Jackson Construction, Inc., to celebrate the company milestone.

Located just two minutes from downtown in east Fort Worth, Renfro Foods last expanded on its site in 2006. The 2021 project is the culmination of several years of planning and will nearly double the current shipping warehouse by adding 10,500 square feet of space. The building will be used to store ingredients, supplies and finished goods which is needed as a direct result of steady growth and demand for salsa. A future phase two project will add offices and rooms for employee use.

“Our company has been on this same site since very early on, and we love its proximity to so much that our city offers,” said Doug Renfro, president of Renfro Foods. “When it came to thinking about our growth needs, it was an easy decision to stay in this neighborhood rather than move to a more industrial site. We are committed to growing our footprint with care and helping the east side to thrive.” 

Renfro Foods is a Fort Worth-based, third-generation family business that manufactures salsas, peppers, relishes and sauces. The company’s award-winning salsa line, Mrs. Renfro’s, includes more than 30 products available through supermarkets, gourmet food stores and gift shops in all 50 states and internationally. Originally founded in 1940 as a packaged spices and pepper sauce business, the Renfro family has continued to evolve and expand the brand into the multimillion-dollar business that it is today. In 2018, the company was named a finalist for the Dream Big Small Business of the Year Award by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Get our email updates

Previous articleHerbert Rabalais
Next article🔒 Richard Connor: Fort Worth loses a giant
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,363FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101