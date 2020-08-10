96.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 10, 2020
Business

Report: Amazon in talks with Simon on empty retail slots

By FWBP Staff
people inside mall
Photo by Marcin Kempa on Unsplash

Other News

Business

Pier 1 brand to remain alive online

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth-based Pier 1 Imports is coming to the end of its life as a brick-and-mortar retail business, but a pair of...
Read more
Business

Longtime Fort Worth boutique closing its doors

FWBP Staff -
Earth Bones Boutique & Gift Store as well as a companion store, Retro Cowboy in Sundance Square either have closed or will...
Read more
Business

Amid the pandemic, Big Tech reports mixed earnings

AP News -
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE, MATT O'BRIEN, JOSEPH PISANI and TALI ARBEL AP Business WritersBig Tech companies reported mixed quarterly earnings on Thursday, a...
Read more
Business

Lawmakers grill 4 Big Tech CEOs but don’t land many blows

AP News -
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE, MARCY GORDON and MATT O'BRIEN AP Business Writers WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional lawmakers finally got a...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

That space in the mall that used to be occupied by J.C. Penney and Sears? It might just get filled by one of the two retail chains’ biggest rivals: Amazon.com.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the ecommerce retail giant is talking with mall operator Simon Property Group Inc. about setting up fulfillment centers in space where the two retailers once were – in many cases – anchors for several malls owned by Simon Property. J.C. Penney – based in Plano – and Sears have both filed for bankruptcy protection.

If Amazon were to take some of those space, the Seattle-based company could use he locations to provide drive-up services to compete better with Walmart and Target.

Previous articleFire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home
Next articleTrump, coaches push for college football as cracks emerge
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Aviation

Bell unveils new manufacturing technology center

FWBP Staff -
Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, has unveiled its new 140,000-square-foot Manufacturing Technology Center (MTC)...
Read more
Business

Restaurants, bars and breweries scramble to reinvent themselves to get around Gov. Greg Abbott’s bar shutdown

Texas Tribune -
By Reese Oxner FireHundreds of Texas bars and restaurants are scrambling to change how they operate, maneuvering through loopholes...
Read more
Business

Wall Street drifts near record highs, tech stocks struggle

AP News -
By STAN CHOE AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was drifting close to its record heights...
Read more
Business

Texas universities have started shedding jobs and are bracing for a serious financial hit

Texas Tribune -
By Raga Justin, The Texas Tribune Aug. 7, 2020 "Texas universities have started shedding...
Read more
Business

U.S. Chamber calls on congress to act on pandemic relief

FWBP Staff -
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley on Saturday, Aug. 8 issued the following statement on executive orders...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101