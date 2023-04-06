Retail analytics firm Buxton announces strategic growth investment

Buxton, a Fort Worth-based leader in retail customer analytics, has announced a strategic growth investment led by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth.

PSG Senior Advisor Jim Swift has been appointed CEO and Buxton founders Tom Buxton and David Glover will join the board of directors, the company said in a news release. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Buxton is a software-based customer analytics platform that leverages demographics, psychographics and buying behavior data to help companies better understand consumer behaviors and ultimately improve customer acquisition, customer relationship management, retail operations and site selection. The platform helps companies optimize their in-person, online and omnichannel performance and manage their physical location strategies, the release said.

Proceeds of the funding will aim to help Buxton expand its suite of products and services and continue to innovate on behalf of U.S. companies across the retail, restaurant, hospitality and health care sectors.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“Truly understanding your customers and predicting their needs and future behaviors are essential capabilities for consumer-oriented businesses to succeed in an increasingly omnichannel, rapidly changing environment,” Swift said. “I am grateful to Tom and David for their trust and the opportunity to lead Buxton into this exciting new chapter, and with the support of PSG, we believe we will be well positioned to continue our mission to provide powerful consumer insights that go beyond demographics and the software solutions to make those insights actionable.”

“Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, Buxton has strived to build a reputation as a trusted innovator in analytics with market leaders across several different retail-related industries,” added Tom Reardon, managing director at PSG. “We are excited to partner with Jim Swift and the Buxton team to build on that legacy and help drive long-term, sustainable growth in a market that we believe has significant tailwinds.”

Buxton serves more than 400 customers across a range of industries, including Red Wing Shoes, Chicken Salad Chick, Heartland Dental and OrangeTheory.

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel-Aviv.