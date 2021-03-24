Retail offering from Zoë’s Kitchen founder to open in Arlington

Former Zoë’s Kitchen founder, John Cassimus, has another offering for consumers and it is coming to Arlington.

On Friday, March 26, at 9 a.m.,Crazy Cazboy’s opens its fifth discount super store located at 5425 South Cooper St., Arlington. The 41,140 square foot store is Crazy Cazboy’s first store located in Texas, and the company’s biggest space yet. Cielo Property Group is the landlord company and the broker was Jay Ceitlin from Shop Companies.

Crazy Cazboy’s is a retail membership-based shopping experience selling merchandise from electronics, food, health and beauty, pet, baby, sporting goods, and just about anything else. Dubbed the ultimate “Bargain Hunter’s Dream” is built on a daily descending price scale from Fridays through Wednesdays with all merchandise for the entire day (9am – 7pm) being sold based on the reflective day’s price point:

Friday – $7 / Saturday – $5 / Sunday – $3 / Monday – $2 / Tuesday – $1/ Wednesday – $.25 Thursday – Closedand the store is fully restocked with new merchandise.

“In 2020 we expanded the Crazy Cazboy’s concept into the Guntersville, Alabama, Pensacola, Florida and Columbia, South Carolina markets with record-breaking results,” said John Cassimus, Crazy Cazboy’s founder and CEO. “We offer the most extreme discount pricing on the best products in the market and customers travel on average 35 miles to visit our stores daily. Now, we are excited to offer this unique membership-based retail shopping experience to the Arlington market,” states. “Customers in North Texas will be shocked by the space, the sheer number of products and the deep discounts Crazy Cazboy’s provides. Shopping at Crazy Cazboy’s is always an experience and we are excited to bring our CRAZY, FUN, RIDICULOUSLY great deals to Texas. You won’t be able to find a shopping experience like this anywhere else. It’s going to be a lot of fun, you are going to save a ton of money and you won’t want to miss it!”

Cassimus was the CEO and founder of Zoe’s Kitchen in Birmingham. He also owns Last Word Liquidators, LLC, a liquidation business that operates several e-commerce businesses as well as Mike’s Merchandise in Pelham, Alabama. Customers are encouraged to download the free Crazy Cazboy’s app before heading to the store to shop. Before you enter the store, you will be scanned in via the app to help manage the number of customers shopping at one time. You can also shop via the app anytime. Once in the store, you can shop for as many items as you want and at checkout, you have the option of purchasing a $15 yearly membership or a $5 daily shopping pass.

www.cazboy.com