Richardson benefits firm rebrands, joins forces with Fort Worth’s Higginbotham

Financial Benefit Services (FBS) of Richardson, an employee benefits firm specializing in the Texas public school market, has rebranded as Higginbotham Public Sector.

The rebranding follows a two-year collaboration between Fort Worth-based Higginbotham and FBS, Higginbotham announced in a news release. Higginbotham is the largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firm headquartered in Texas and one of the top firms in the United States.

“We are thrilled to bring FBS fully under the Higginbotham brand umbrella as Higginbotham Public Sector,” said Rusty Reid, chairman and CEO of Higginbotham. “FBS is the leading benefits broker for public schools in Texas, and they built that market by offering specialized services and technological innovations that other brokers just don’t have. For the last two years, our firms have joined forces to serve both the benefits and commercial insurance needs of that market. Now under the Higginbotham name, that synergy can expand beyond our state’s borders.”

“We have years of experience on the public sector side and creative tools that no one else is using,” said FBS managing partner Kyle James. “Now that we’re Higginbotham Public Sector, we can go into Higginbotham offices in all these other states and show people what made us so successful in Texas and what we can do in their public sector markets as well.”

“It’s important to us that … our clients … understand that our services and our people are not changing just because our name is changing,’” James added. “Our people are the real reason we have such a high retention rate with our clients… All that’s changing is our name, our branding – and our ability to offer the same level of support and service to public sector clients well beyond Texas.”