Roadways at I-20 in southwest Fort Worth closed this weekend

Texas Department of Transportation crews will close roadways in southwest Fort Worth this weekend for construction.

I-20 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Bryant Irvin Road to Winscott Road for construction from 9 p.m. Saturday, July 10, to 6 a.m. Monday, July 12, weather permitting. Various ramp closures may also be necessary. Alternate routes are advised.

Bellaire Drive north and southbound will be closed at I-20 for construction from 8 p.m. Saturday, July 10, to 6 a.m. Monday, July 12, weather permitting. Flaggers will assist in directing traffic. Alternate routes are advised.

