Friday, September 3, 2021
95.7 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBusiness

Saddle Creek Logistics plans new distribution center in South Fort Worth

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
gray and yellow metal bridge
Photo by Petr Magera on Unsplash

Saddle Creek Logistics Services on Sept. 2 announced plans for an 864,000 square-foot distribution center (DC) in Fort Worth. Scheduled to open in December 2021, the shared-space facility will help the third-party logistics provider (3PL) to accommodate growth from existing clients as well as new business opportunities.

The new facility is located in the South Fort Worth I35 Logistics Center at 11900 S. Freeway Service Road, Fort Worth 76052.

“We’re seeing incredible demand for centrally located distribution facilities that are equipped to accommodate growing order volume,” said Bobby Hays, regional vice president of operations at Saddle Creek. “Fort Worth is a prime location for expansion because it is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and a thriving business hub with a diverse labor force. It is also conveniently situated for efficient, cost-effective transportation. Many U.S. markets can be reached in two days or less via ground service.”

Saddle Creek’s new distribution center is located just off Interstate 35 and in close proximity to a major parcel hub. The newly constructed building has 40-foot ceilings and 120 dock doors. The space can be built out to suit specific client needs.

The Fort Worth facility is Saddle Creek’s fifth location in North Texas and 54th DC nationwide. Earlier this year, the company added new shared-space facilities in Walton, Kentucky., and Myerstown, Pennsylvania., and dedicated facilities in Birmingham, Kansas City,  and Houston.

The other Saddle Creek Texas locations are at Alliance, Dallas, McKinney and New Caney.

“We’ve added more than 5.5 million square feet of warehouse space this year. That brings our total footprint to 31 million square feet nationwide,” said Rob Pericht, Saddle Creek senior vice president, customer solutions and operations development. “We’ll continue to make strategic infrastructure investments as needed to support our clients’ business growth.”

Lakeland, Floridia-based Saddle Creek is an omnichannel supply chain solutions company providing a variety of integrated logistics services, including omnichannel fulfillment, warehousing and transportation. www.sclogistics.com

Previous articleScott Walton, CEO of Westmark Capital, talks private lending
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate