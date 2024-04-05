Chamber program to focus on public safety issues

The Fort Worth Chamber will host a Leaders in Government program Tuesday (April 9) focusing on the public safety landscape in Fort Worth and its impact on the city’s economic well-being.

The 90-minute program, presented by Kelly Hart, will get underway at 8 a.m. at the PalmWood Event & Conference Center in the Downtown Frost Building, 640 Taylor St. Participating leaders will be Leah King, President and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County; Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez; Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes; and Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis.

Topics will include response strategies related to the explosion at The Sandman Hotel; investments in the West 7th area; homelessness; city and county collaboration; and other public safety issues affecting local business.

More information is available on the chamber’s website.