Sales tax collections down slightly in January

Published on March 24, 2021

Fort Worth’s net sales tax collections in January totaled $12,977,865, down from January 2020 by 2.7%.

The city’s General Fund net sales tax collections as of January are 105.6% to budget, and at 100.8% for the same period last year. The City’s Crime Control and Prevention District Fund sales tax collections as of January are 105% to budget and 101.5% for the same period last year.

Current collections are performing in line with expectations considering the adverse effects of COVID-19. The state experienced a decrease of 13.26% compared to last year. Future collections will continue to provide further understanding of the ongoing economic impact from the pandemic.

Sales tax revenue represents 22% of the city’s General Fund budget. This is the second largest revenue source, with property taxes being the largest.

For the Crime Control and Prevention District, sales tax revenue represents the largest revenue source.

