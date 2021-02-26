Historic Fort Worth property sold

San Antonio-based Embrey announced Feb. 22 it has sold Kelley at Samuels Avenue, a property into a historic site overlooking the Trinity River, in Fort Worth.

As part of the project, Embrey preserved two historic homes on the site by moving one to a new location, and the other, known as the Garvey House and “Queen of the Trinity” was transformed into the property’s leasing office. The Garvey House is a Texas landmark recorded by the Texas Historical Commission.

“Embrey is quite proud of this project and the awards recognizing the historic preservation,” said John Kirk, Managing Director & Executive Vice President of Development. “The community itself offers views of the river and the skyline of downtown Fort Worth and a comprehensive list of amenities. With its connection to Texas history, it has proven to be a desirable place where residents want to be.”

Community amenities include a reservable clubhouse for private parties, a resident library, a fitness center with yoga and spin studio with virtual trainer, a game room, and a biergarden. Residents also have access to a tech lounge with WIFI, a bike shop and storage, package lockers, a pet park and spa, an outdoor kitchen, expansive covered porches, and controlled access gates.

Units offer spacious floor plans and luxury appointments such as full-size washers and dryers, wood-style plank flooring, large kitchen islands with undermount sinks, stainless appliances, granite and quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting, side-by-side refrigerators, and garden-style soaking tubs.

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced the sale.

“Among Kelley at Samuels Ave’s extraordinarily unique attributes are an infinity-edge pool that overlooks the Trinity River and Downtown and a leasing center and clubhouse that is a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark,” said Drew Kile, IPA senior managing director. “The landmark is the Garvey House, a Queen Anne Victorian home that was built in 1884 and remodeled to attract new residents to Kelley at Samuels Ave and the revitalized Samuels Avenue neighborhood.” Kile, IPA’s Joey Tumminello and Will Balthrope represented the sellers, Embrey and DDelta Real Estate Investments. The purchaser has yet to be indentified.

“The property is one of only five newly constructed assets in Intown Fort Worth with surface parking,” added Tumminello. “The additional revenue streams associated with this amenity increased the property’s appeal and made the bidding process exceptionally competitive.”

The Samuels Avenue neighborhood was established on a bank of the Trinity River shortly after Fort Worth grew from an abandoned military fort into a town.

“The property’s appeal was vividly demonstrated by exceptional leasing velocity that in 2020 averaged 20 leases per month,” said Balthrope. “A key aspect of our success in arranging the transaction is our ability to cover all major Texas markets with one dedicated team.”