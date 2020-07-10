Satori Capital invests in and partners with Fort Worth firm

Satori Capital, a Texas-based investment firm founded on the principles of conscious capitalism, announced today an investment and acceleration partnership with Fort Worth-based Mountain Cove Capital Management. Satori, a multi-strategy firm with more than $1 billion in assets under management, committed to invest $10 million in Mountain Cove as part of its Satori XL Partnership Program, which forms strategic acceleration partnerships with talented emerging investment managers that typically have at least a three-year track record and less than $100 million of AUM.

Founded in 2013, Mountain Cove is a fundamental global long/short equity fund actively trading large-cap U.S. equities. Mountain Cove, led by founder and portfolio manager Aushrif Javeed, uses both long and short positions to achieve absolute returns while maintaining a low net exposure, and it has demonstrated an ability to generate attractive returns in a variety of market environments.

“We believe Mountain Cove is well situated to deliver compelling investment returns in a variety of market environments, including the volatile market we are currently facing,” said James Haddaway, chief investment officer for Satori’s alternative investments platform and the Satori XL Program. “We appreciate Aushrif’s nimble portfolio management and well-honed trading acumen, as well as the impressive track record he has achieved over the past seven years.”

Prior to launching Mountain Cove in 2013, Javeed worked as an analyst at Kleinheinz Capital Partners, focusing on global investments across a variety of sectors for a firm managing approximately $2 billion in assets. He also previously served as an analyst at SAC Capital with a focus on the technology sector, and he began his career as analyst at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Javeed received his B.A. in mathematics and economics from Yale University.

“Partnering with Satori Capital allows us to access the resources and insights of a large and experienced firm, while maintaining the agility that has been a key part of our investment success,” said Javeed. “We are enthusiastic about the growth we can achieve in operations, recruiting, business development, and many other areas through our partnership with Satori.”

www.mountaincovecapital.com

www.satoricapital.com