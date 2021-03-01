59 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Search
Home Business

SBA help available for businesses, residents hit by winter storms

City of Fort Worth

Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to Texas businesses, homeowners and renters as a result of President Biden’s major disaster declaration.

The declaration covers 77 Texas counties, including Tarrant, as a result of the severe winter storms that began on Feb. 11.

In consideration of public health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Small Business Administration established a Virtual Business Recovery Center to provide personalized assistance to business owners. In addition, SBA opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help homeowners and renters. Both centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Customer service representatives will be available to business owners and individuals to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help people complete their electronic loan application.

To learn more, contact SBA by email at 800-659-2955.

Get our email updates

Previous article🔒 Richard Connor: Remembering a Fort Worth business giant who never forgot his roots
Next articleKindred, Texas Health jointly acquire rehabilitation hospital in Keller
City of Fort Worth

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,352FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.