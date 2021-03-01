SBA help available for businesses, residents hit by winter storms

Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to Texas businesses, homeowners and renters as a result of President Biden’s major disaster declaration.

The declaration covers 77 Texas counties, including Tarrant, as a result of the severe winter storms that began on Feb. 11.

In consideration of public health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Small Business Administration established a Virtual Business Recovery Center to provide personalized assistance to business owners. In addition, SBA opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help homeowners and renters. Both centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Customer service representatives will be available to business owners and individuals to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help people complete their electronic loan application.

To learn more, contact SBA by email at 800-659-2955.