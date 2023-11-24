SBA officials tout Small Business Saturday in Fort Worth

Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday and two local businesses, Ampersand coffee shop in Fort Worth and Shine Fitness Studio in North Richland Hills, geared up for the occasion with a visit from officials of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Both businesses are participants in the agency’s THRIVE program, an executive-level training series designed to accelerate the growth of high-potential small businesses across the United States.

Meeting with owners and employees of the businesses during the visit on Tuesday (Nov. 21) were Herbert Austin, the SBA’s DFW District Director; Communications Liaison Ahmad Goree; and Outreach and Marketing Specialist Eli Vo. North Richland Hills city council member Scott Turnage joined the SBA officials when they toured Shine Fitness Center.

Operating at 3009 Bledsoe in the West Seventh area near Fort Worth’s Cultural District since 2017, Ampersand won a 2023 Small Business of the Year Award from the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. Ampersand also has a shop at 3025 S. University in the TCU area.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Shine Fitness, a pole and aerial fitness studio at 8535 Airport Freeway, has grown from a single 400 square-foot room to a 7,360s square-foot gym.

Small Business Saturday is a joint effort by the SBA and American Express designed to encourage consumers to patronize local businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although “Black Friday” – the day after Thanksgiving – generally garners more media coverage, Small Business Saturday has increased its visibility and popularity since its debut in 2010.

Americans spent $17.9 billion on Small Business Saturday last year and 72% of shoppers say the event inspires them to shop at small businesses and dine at independently owned restaurants, according to small business advocacy group the National Association for the Self-Employed.

The Small Business Administration provides entrepreneurs and small business owners with resources and support to start, grow and expand their businesses, and also helps affected businesses recover from declared disasters. SBA services can be accessed through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. For more information visit the SBA website.