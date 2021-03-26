SBA to begin accepting Shuttered Venue Operators Grant applications

Published on March 26, 2021

The Small Business Administration is scheduled to begin accepting applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant April 8 and has launched a portal for the much-anticipated economic relief program.

Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. Eligible entities can be live venues, promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organizations, museums, movie theaters and talent representatives.

Prior to the official Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application opening, the SBA will host a webinar to highlight the application process for potential eligible entities from 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 30. Register online for the webinar.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act, which appropriated $15 billion for it. The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law March 11, appropriated an additional $1.25 billion, bringing program funding to $16.25 billion, with more than $16 billion allocated for grants.

A dedicated SBA website, which includes frequently asked questions, video tutorials and other details, is the best source for information for those looking to apply for a grant.

