It’s Day 3 and cyber crooks are mining your credit card data

On the third day of scamming, your hackers send to you … not three French hens but a credit card phishing scheme.

Welcome to the third installment of “The Twelve Days of Scamming” as a reminder to be cautious and vigilant during the Christmas season, when cyber thieves are working overtime to do anything – literally anything – to steal from you.

The scam begins when you receive an email or text from your credit card issuer that appears to be legitimate. After all, you see the bank’s logo, and the message looks official. You are instructed to click on a link to dispute an unusual credit card charge in a significant amount, such as $600. Or you are asked to call a phone number.

What to do?

Whenever you receive such a communication, call the phone number on the back of your credit card – not the number provided in the email or text. NEVER respond to that email or that phone number.

Call the credit card company and ask if this was a legitimate communication.

One more concern: Once you fall for the trap, you have logged onto a website that unleashes a virus onto your computer, or you make the phone call and give your login credentials.

If you examine the email closely, you may notice the logo is not very crisp because it is a copy of a copy. You may also notice typos in the narrative.

These are obvious red flags.

This is often a tactic called “phishing” that invites you to at least respond with a reply email. Don’t do it. The sender is creating an email list and is harvesting your data.

The holiday season from December 21 through New Year’s Day is a risky time because most companies give time off to their employees – particularly their IT professionals. This leaves them – and you – at risk at a time when cyber criminals are working overtime.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now allowed cybercriminals to automate their nefarious actions and achieve in minutes what in the past would have taken a full day.

While you are shopping and enjoying family time, these criminals are attacking you like never before. The Christmas holiday season is the Super Bowl for scammers, so be more careful than ever!

IMPORTANT! Develop a plan today with your in-house IT specialist or your third-party IT professional. Don’t allow this most joyous time of the year to become your worst nightmare!

Michael D. Moore is founder and CEO of M3 Networks, an IT Support and Cybersecurity firm located in Southlake with a nationwide presence. He has 29 years of experience in IT and has spoken frequently to organizations about cybersecurity. His speaking partners have often been agents with the FBI and Secret Service. For answers to questions about keeping your data, money and financial future secure from cyber threats, call Michael at 817-532-0127.