Schwab Challenge winner to receive restored 1946 Power Wagon

What do you receive if you play four rounds of hot golf this week at Colonial?

First, the winner of this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge PGA tour event at Colonial in Fort Worth will receive $1.35 million from $7.5 million purse, the iconic Leonard Trophy and the Scottish royal tartan plaid jacket, of course. But they will also get the rights to a 1946 Schwab Power Wagon.

The prize was unveiled shortly after the firm announced a four-year extension of its title PGA TOUR sponsorship at Colonial Country Club though 2026.

The 1946 “resto-mod” classic truck, an homage to the year professional golf was first played at the historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, was fully restored and customized by Legacy Classic Trucks and Winslow Bent. Under the hood is a 6.2-liter engine with over 430hp, and a 4-speed automatic transmission and custom transfer case. It rides on a set of 40-inch custom, trail-ready tires.

The original truck has been modernized with air-conditioning, disc brakes, a long travel suspension, a 12,000 lb., winch and custom tailgate. It also features the signature Schwab Blue paint. A fully renovated and customized 1973 Dodge® Challenger was awarded to the tournament’s 2019 champion, Kevin Na.

The unique interior treatment highlights Colonial’s traditional Tartan pattern fabric. A custom winner’s name plate on the dashboard acknowledges legend Ben Hogan’s win in 1946. A film on the restoration process can be viewed here.

The prize will be displayed at this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge, May 27-30, at Colonial. It was revealed at a special event at the course with the company’s chairman, Charles Schwab, Bent, and TV personality and nationally-syndicated iHeartRadio host, Bobby Bones.

Inspired by the 1946 Schwab Power Wagon, country music singer and songwriter, Travis Denning, released a new, original song on Bobby Bones’ May 21 “Bobbycast” podcast – “Grew Up with a Truck.” The new prize is also featured in a music video for the song that was released at today’s reveal event.

“We knew we wanted to do something special for the tournament’s milestone 75th anniversary, and the ’46 Schwab Power Wagon and Travis’ new song were a perfect way to honor this event’s proud legacy, all things Texas, and our commitment to this community,” said Mason Reed, senior vice president of Retail Acquisition and Corporate Marketing at Schwab. “We are excited to continue our latest tradition of awarding a show-stopping, one-of-a-kind Champion’s prize here at Colonial and are honored to extend our partnership with this tournament for another four years.”

Other tournament events

Given the tournament’s return to the Memorial Day weekend after a three-week postponement in 2020, this year’s event will also pay tribute to the members of the U.S. military who gave their lives in service to their country. During play on Sunday, May 30, at 2:00 p.m. CDT, a moment of silence will be observed on the course, accompanied by a flyover of military aircraft to further mark the solemn occasion.

The tournament will be broadcast nationally to a televised audience on the Golf Channel and on CBS Sports.

www.charlesschwabchallenge.com