SecurCapital acquires Fort Worth-based 3PL provider as it prepares for growth

Dallas-based SecurCapital Corp., an investment firm that specializes in partnering with mid-tier supply chain and financial services providers, on April 27 announced the acquisition of BIG Logistics LLC, a Fort Worth-based privately-owned, leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider with warehouse locations in four distribution and gateway strategic cities.

In addition, to their pharmaceutical licensed temperature-controlled warehousing, fulfillment, transload, and e-commerce services, BIG Logistics offers both international and domestic air, ocean, ground transport, customs brokerage and project cargo. The acquired 3PL business assets will be operated as a SCC portfolio company and logistics platform and will continue to conduct business as BIG Logistics LLC.

SecurCapital provides end-to-end supply chain and financial services to a diverse range of businesses within domestic and international markets.

Steve Russell, CEO, SecurCapital, said: “We’re excited to have a high-quality infrastructure logistics platform company for key strategic initiatives and to support our Fortune 500 clients and active domestic and international agent networks. There is a tremendous team of experienced professionals in place under the leadership of highly respected industry veteran CEO Vinod Baliga that will allow us to quickly implement new customer contracts to grow revenue, pursue targeted acquisitions and expand organically through the opening of new stations. BIG’s CEIV pharmaceutical accreditation and in-development web and smartphone Smart Pharma Chain application addresses many of the supply chain issues we are all facing today with COVID-19 and continued supply chain challenges.”

Linda Galbraith courtesy photo

BIG Logistics co-founder and owner, Linda Galbraith added, “We, too, are extremely excited about this transaction which now immediately launches the next chapter of our global 3PL business model. I believe BIG Logistics, in partnership with SecurCapital, is now well positioned for substantial growth. We found in SecurCapital a group of veteran finance and logistics professionals committed to evolving our CES, pharma, geographic and cold chain segments.” Galbraith remains a shareholder of the company.

Vinod-Baliga courtesy photo

BIG Logistics CEO Vinod Baliga added: “We have BIG plans to immediately execute our expansion roadmap and continue to focus on our unified vision of bringing together a like-minded team with deep experience and building a holistic, world-class supply chain logistics enterprise.”

BIG Logistics was founded in 2016 when a group of financial, technology and logistics industry professionals with aggressive growth plans and strong financial backing acquired a 25-year-old company in KFS Inc. and rebranded it as BIG Logistics. The firm currently has three state of the art facilities in Texas: Alliance Fort Worth (AFW), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), and El Paso (ELP). BIG Logistics operates a field office located in Houston (IAH), and is opening a new field office in Huntsville, Alabama and West Coast gateway office in Los Angeles, California. https://www.biglogistics.com