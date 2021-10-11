Staffing agencies in Dallas, Atlanta merge with focus on growing Texas presence

Select Staff, founded in Dallas in 1981, has been acquired by Hire Dynamics, a leading commercial staffing company headquartered in Atlanta.

The move strengthens and expands the combined company’s services and presence across Texas.

Select Staff’s 10 offices across Texas – Amarillo, Arlington, Brownsville, Dallas, Harlingen, Irving, Lubbock, McAllen, San Antonio and Tyler – will join Hire Dynamics’ branches, bringing the total to 60 across the South. Hire Dynamics currently has Texas offices in Baytown, Fort Worth and Lewisville.

Under the private deal, Select Staff will continue to serve the light industrial, office and clerical, accounting and finance industries while also bringing its employees, customers and talent new opportunities in Hire Dynamic’s specialty areas of manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce, contact center and office support.

“Our talent and clients have always come first, and making this decision was no different,” said JenniferHewitt, president ofSelect Staff. “From our first meeting with the team at Hire Dynamics, it was clear that both companies approach business in similar ways. We were looking for an opportunity to grow and they were looking to gain a foothold in Texas.”

Hire Dynamics shares a similar culture, winning 39 “Best Places to Work” titles over its 20 years. It ranks among the top 1% of more than 22,000 U.S. staffing companies as winner of ClearlyRated’s “Best of Staffing for Client & Talent Satisfaction” for 13 consecutive years.

New resources include proprietary digital tools like the Work4HD app, which drives efficiencies in hiring by getting the word out about job openings and providing a communications connection with talent. Job seekers can use it to search and apply for positions, to receive offers and once hired, to track work hours and pay stubs.

Select Staff Founder CharlesTanner says, “I’m so proud of all we’ve built together at Select Staff over four decades. There are so many more opportunities to grow and serve employers and talent in Texas. I’m delighted to hand the reins to a company that so clearly shares our commitment to customers and whose resources will bring new capabilities to serving our employers and talent in Texas.”

Hire Dynamics CEO BillyMilam notes the similarities in mission and culture the companies share. “Both are known for finding just the right talent solutions for each customer’s unique needs and both share a fundamental belief that a strong workplace culture drives growth,” he says. “Texas is an exciting and important opportunity for Hire Dynamics. We couldn’t be more pleased to have found the right partner in Select Staff to provide opportunities for our clients, talent and team and welcome them to the HD family!”

The transaction closed October 1, 2021. Hewitt will join the Hire Dynamics team, supporting Vice President Lisa Cooney to ensure a seamless transition of employees and operations and build winning strategies to serve customers in Texas. Hire Dynamics is owned by MSouth Equity Partners, a leading Southeast private equity company headquartered in Atlanta.

