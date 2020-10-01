77.9 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 1, 2020
- Advertisements -
Business September sales tax revenue in Texas down 6.1% from a year ago
BusinessGovernment

September sales tax revenue in Texas down 6.1% from a year ago

By Texas Tribune
time-lapse photography person on esclator
Photo by Christian DeKnock on Unsplash

Other News

Business

Grapevine-based construction firm acquires storied bridge firm

FWBP Staff -
Grapevine-based Southland Holdings LLC announced Oct. 1 it has acquired American Bridge Company, a  leader in complex civil engineering, bridge construction and...
Read more
Business

September sales tax revenue in Texas down 6.1% from a year ago

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune Oct. 1, 2020 "September sales tax revenue in Texas down 6.1% from...
Read more
Entertainment

Last solo recording of jazz icon Dave Brubeck to be released

AP News -
By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press RIO RANCHO, N.M, (AP) — Nearly eight years after his death, the final solo...
Read more
Sports

September Madness: MLB stages 8 playoff games in 1 day

AP News -
By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer Shortly after noon in Atlanta, Nick Senzel of the Cincinnati Reds slapped the...
Read more
Texas Tribune
Texas Tribunehttps://www.texastribune.org/

By Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune Oct. 1, 2020

September sales tax revenue in Texas down 6.1% from a year ago” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Texas collected about $2.6 billion in state sales tax revenue in September, state Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Thursday. That total is 6.1% less than what the state collected in September 2019.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and low price of crude oil continue to weigh on the Texas economy and sales tax revenue,” Hegar said in a news release. “As was the case the last month, state sales tax receipts from all major sectors, other than retail trade, were down compared with the same month last year, with the steepest declines in the oil and gas-related sectors.”

State sales tax revenue is the state’s single largest source of funding. The total revenue for July, August and September this year, Hegar said Thursday, was down 2.5% compared to the same period in 2019.

Receipts from restaurants, Hegar said, are still “significantly below pre-pandemic levels.” Receipts from big box retailers generally increased, he said, while department stores and apparel stores saw a decline.

Other sources of state revenue are still being impacted by economic shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic. For example, Texas collected $78 million in revenue from alcoholic beverage taxes in September — down 33.7% from the same month last year. Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott said restaurants in the state could expand dine-in service to 75% capacity but that bars must remain closed.

Another major tax, the hotel occupancy tax, is also down about 37% in revenue from the same month last year.

                <p>This article originally appeared in <a href="http://www.texastribune.org/">The Texas Tribune</a> at <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/01/texas-sales-tax-economy/">https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/01/texas-sales-tax-economy/</a>.</p>
                <link rel="canonical" href="https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/01/texas-sales-tax-economy/">
                <p>The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.
Previous articleLast solo recording of jazz icon Dave Brubeck to be released
Next articleGrapevine-based construction firm acquires storied bridge firm
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Business

Grapevine-based construction firm acquires storied bridge firm

FWBP Staff -
Grapevine-based Southland Holdings LLC announced Oct. 1 it has acquired American Bridge Company, a  leader in complex civil engineering, bridge construction and...
Read more
Business

Google to pay $1 billion over 3 years for news content

AP News -
LONDON (AP) — Google will pay publishers $1 billion over the next three years for their news content.The internet search giant said...
Read more
Government

More than 100 recommendations made to improve Houston police

AP News -
By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated PressHOUSTON (AP) — A task force in Houston which was appointed during this summer's nationwide protests over...
Read more
Aviation

American, United to furlough 32,000 as time runs out on aid

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines WriterAmerican Airlines and United Airlines say they will begin to furlough 32,000 employees after lawmakers and the...
Read more
Government

Journalist Bob Woodward says pandemic, economy will decide 2020 election

Texas Tribune -
By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff, The Texas Tribune Sept. 30, 2020 "Journalist Bob Woodward says pandemic,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101