Thursday, August 13, 2020
Seven Fort Worth-area CEOs named finalists for EY's Entrepreneur of the Year award

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
EY has announced the finalists of the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Award in the Southwest region. Widely considered as one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. These business leaders were selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be virtually announced on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Several Fort Worth area companies are among the finalists, including, Jason Harvision, CEO of Elevate Credit.

“It’s a great honor to be selected as a finalist for this prestigious award,” said Harvison. “At Elevate, I have the pleasure of working alongside terrific people who believe wholeheartedly in our mission of providing responsible credit options to non-prime consumers. We all work hard for our brand customers and each other, and it’s nice to take a moment to be recognized.”

Other area finalists include Cade Griffis of D-BAT Sports in Arlington, John Merris, CEO of Solo Stove in Southlake, Brad Hunstable and Fred Hunstable of Fort Worth’s Linear Labs, Bryan Perkins, CEO of Novaria Group and Jim Shoppa, owner of Shoppa’s Material Handling.

The finalists are:

  1. Andrew Schaap, CEO, Aligned: Plano
  2. Craig Michael Silverman, CEO, Antuit.ai: Dallas
  3. Jason Peter McLaughlin, Principal, ARCO/Murray: Dallas
  4. Beth Garvey, CEO, BG Staffing: Plano
  5. Caitlin Wilson, Founder, Caitlin Wilson Design: Dallas
  6. Christopher Crow, CEO, Catalyst Health Networks: Plano
  7. Lance Spivey, President, Catalyst Health Networks: Plano
  8. Rob Davis, Founder and CEO, Critical Start: Plano
  9. Cade Griffis, Founder & CEO, D-BAT Sports: Arlington
  10. Jason Harvison, CEO, Elevate Credit: Fort Worth
  11. John Merris, CEO, Frontline Advance LLC dba Solo Stove: Southlake
  12. Melissa Townsley-Solis, CEO and Co-Founder, GIACT Systems, LLC: Allen
  13. Merlin Bise, CTO and Co-Founder, GIACT Systems, LLC: Allen
  14. Calvin Crowder, President and CEO, GridLiance: Irving
  15. Biju Nair, President and CEO, HYLA Mobile: Farmer’s Branch
  16. Gregory Alan Bird, CEO and President, Jetta Operating Company, Inc.: Fort Worth
  17. Brad Hunstable, CEO, Linear Labs Inc.: Fort Worth
  18. Fred Hunstable, CTO, Linear Labs Inc.: Fort Worth
  19. Amanda L. Elms, Founder & CEO, Metis Genetics, LLC: Addison
  20. Robert Noah Curran, Founder & CEO, Monkedia LLC: Irving
  21. Sabari Raja, CEO & Co-Founder, Nepris: Plano
  22. Bill Baker, CEO, Nextlink Internet: Hudson Oaks
  23. Bryan Perkins, Founder, CEO & President, Novaria Group: Fort Worth
  24. Kevin Clark, CEO & President, NOWDiagnostics, Inc.: Springdale, Arkansas
  25. Ray Greer, CEO, Omnitracs: Dallas
  26. Patrick Halbert, CEO, OTR: On The Rocks Premium Cocktails: Dallas
  27. John Griggs, CEO and Co-Founder, Presidium: Dallas
  28. Karen Aldridge, Founder and President, Rebel Athletic: Carrollton
  29. Michael Paladino, Co-founder, RevUnit: Bentonville, Arkansas
  30. Joe Saumweber, Co-founder, RevUnit: Bentonville, Arkansas
  31. Sarah Jane Shadonix, Founder & CEO, Scout & Cellar: Farmers Branch
  32. Jim Shoppa, Owner, Shoppa’s Material Handling: Fort Worth
  33. John Christian Roby, CEO, Teal Natural Resources, LLC: Dallas
  34. Kathy Kipriotis, Co-founder & CEO, The Tot: Dallas
  35. Nasiba Hartland Mackie, Co-Founder, The Tot: Dallas
  36. Amy Ditchman, Co-Founder & COO, The Tot: Dallas
  37. Prasad Reddy, CEO, Twisted X: Dacature
  38. Chandra Pemmasani, Founder & CEO, UWorld: Dallas
  39. Mike Kinder, Co-Founder & CEO, Veryable Inc.: Dallas
  40. Matt Gabriel, CEO, XRI Fountain Quail: Irving

Now in its 34th year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced during the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards virtual event in November 2020. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award  in June 2021.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In the Southwest region, sponsors also include Colliers International, Haynes and Boone LLP, PNC, Donnelley Financial Solutions, RHSB, Marquee Event Rentals, Smith Frank & Partners and D CEO Magazine.

