Seven Fort Worth-area CEOs named finalists for EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year award

EY has announced the finalists of the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Award in the Southwest region. Widely considered as one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. These business leaders were selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be virtually announced on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Several Fort Worth area companies are among the finalists, including, Jason Harvision, CEO of Elevate Credit.
“It’s a great honor to be selected as a finalist for this prestigious award,” said Harvison. “At Elevate, I have the pleasure of working alongside terrific people who believe wholeheartedly in our mission of providing responsible credit options to non-prime consumers. We all work hard for our brand customers and each other, and it’s nice to take a moment to be recognized.”
Other area finalists include Cade Griffis of D-BAT Sports in Arlington, John Merris, CEO of Solo Stove in Southlake, Brad Hunstable and Fred Hunstable of Fort Worth’s Linear Labs, Bryan Perkins, CEO of Novaria Group and Jim Shoppa, owner of Shoppa’s Material Handling.
The finalists are:
The finalists are:
- Andrew Schaap, CEO, Aligned: Plano
- Craig Michael Silverman, CEO, Antuit.ai: Dallas
- Jason Peter McLaughlin, Principal, ARCO/Murray: Dallas
- Beth Garvey, CEO, BG Staffing: Plano
- Caitlin Wilson, Founder, Caitlin Wilson Design: Dallas
- Christopher Crow, CEO, Catalyst Health Networks: Plano
- Lance Spivey, President, Catalyst Health Networks: Plano
- Rob Davis, Founder and CEO, Critical Start: Plano
- Cade Griffis, Founder & CEO, D-BAT Sports: Arlington
- Jason Harvison, CEO, Elevate Credit: Fort Worth
- John Merris, CEO, Frontline Advance LLC dba Solo Stove: Southlake
- Melissa Townsley-Solis, CEO and Co-Founder, GIACT Systems, LLC: Allen
- Merlin Bise, CTO and Co-Founder, GIACT Systems, LLC: Allen
- Calvin Crowder, President and CEO, GridLiance: Irving
- Biju Nair, President and CEO, HYLA Mobile: Farmer’s Branch
- Gregory Alan Bird, CEO and President, Jetta Operating Company, Inc.: Fort Worth
- Brad Hunstable, CEO, Linear Labs Inc.: Fort Worth
- Fred Hunstable, CTO, Linear Labs Inc.: Fort Worth
- Amanda L. Elms, Founder & CEO, Metis Genetics, LLC: Addison
- Robert Noah Curran, Founder & CEO, Monkedia LLC: Irving
- Sabari Raja, CEO & Co-Founder, Nepris: Plano
- Bill Baker, CEO, Nextlink Internet: Hudson Oaks
- Bryan Perkins, Founder, CEO & President, Novaria Group: Fort Worth
- Kevin Clark, CEO & President, NOWDiagnostics, Inc.: Springdale, Arkansas
- Ray Greer, CEO, Omnitracs: Dallas
- Patrick Halbert, CEO, OTR: On The Rocks Premium Cocktails: Dallas
- John Griggs, CEO and Co-Founder, Presidium: Dallas
- Karen Aldridge, Founder and President, Rebel Athletic: Carrollton
- Michael Paladino, Co-founder, RevUnit: Bentonville, Arkansas
- Joe Saumweber, Co-founder, RevUnit: Bentonville, Arkansas
- Sarah Jane Shadonix, Founder & CEO, Scout & Cellar: Farmers Branch
- Jim Shoppa, Owner, Shoppa’s Material Handling: Fort Worth
- John Christian Roby, CEO, Teal Natural Resources, LLC: Dallas
- Kathy Kipriotis, Co-founder & CEO, The Tot: Dallas
- Nasiba Hartland Mackie, Co-Founder, The Tot: Dallas
- Amy Ditchman, Co-Founder & COO, The Tot: Dallas
- Prasad Reddy, CEO, Twisted X: Dacature
- Chandra Pemmasani, Founder & CEO, UWorld: Dallas
- Mike Kinder, Co-Founder & CEO, Veryable Inc.: Dallas
- Matt Gabriel, CEO, XRI Fountain Quail: Irving
Now in its 34th year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.
Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced during the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards virtual event in November 2020. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.
Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
In the Southwest region, sponsors also include Colliers International, Haynes and Boone LLP, PNC, Donnelley Financial Solutions, RHSB, Marquee Event Rentals, Smith Frank & Partners and D CEO Magazine.