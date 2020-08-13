Seven Fort Worth-area CEOs named finalists for EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year award

EY has announced the finalists of the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Award in the Southwest region. Widely considered as one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. These business leaders were selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be virtually announced on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Several Fort Worth area companies are among the finalists, including, Jason Harvision, CEO of Elevate Credit.

“It’s a great honor to be selected as a finalist for this prestigious award,” said Harvison. “At Elevate, I have the pleasure of working alongside terrific people who believe wholeheartedly in our mission of providing responsible credit options to non-prime consumers. We all work hard for our brand customers and each other, and it’s nice to take a moment to be recognized.”

Other area finalists include Cade Griffis of D-BAT Sports in Arlington, John Merris, CEO of Solo Stove in Southlake, Brad Hunstable and Fred Hunstable of Fort Worth’s Linear Labs, Bryan Perkins, CEO of Novaria Group and Jim Shoppa, owner of Shoppa’s Material Handling.

The finalists are:

Andrew Schaap, CEO, Aligned: Plano Craig Michael Silverman, CEO, Antuit.ai: Dallas Jason Peter McLaughlin, Principal, ARCO/Murray: Dallas Beth Garvey, CEO, BG Staffing: Plano Caitlin Wilson, Founder, Caitlin Wilson Design: Dallas Christopher Crow, CEO, Catalyst Health Networks: Plano Lance Spivey, President, Catalyst Health Networks: Plano Rob Davis, Founder and CEO, Critical Start: Plano Cade Griffis, Founder & CEO, D-BAT Sports: Arlington Jason Harvison, CEO, Elevate Credit: Fort Worth John Merris, CEO, Frontline Advance LLC dba Solo Stove: Southlake Melissa Townsley-Solis, CEO and Co-Founder, GIACT Systems, LLC: Allen Merlin Bise, CTO and Co-Founder, GIACT Systems, LLC: Allen Calvin Crowder, President and CEO, GridLiance: Irving Biju Nair, President and CEO, HYLA Mobile: Farmer’s Branch Gregory Alan Bird, CEO and President, Jetta Operating Company, Inc.: Fort Worth Brad Hunstable, CEO, Linear Labs Inc.: Fort Worth Fred Hunstable, CTO, Linear Labs Inc.: Fort Worth Amanda L. Elms, Founder & CEO, Metis Genetics, LLC: Addison Robert Noah Curran, Founder & CEO, Monkedia LLC: Irving Sabari Raja, CEO & Co-Founder, Nepris: Plano Bill Baker, CEO, Nextlink Internet: Hudson Oaks Bryan Perkins, Founder, CEO & President, Novaria Group: Fort Worth Kevin Clark, CEO & President, NOWDiagnostics, Inc.: Springdale, Arkansas Ray Greer, CEO, Omnitracs: Dallas Patrick Halbert, CEO, OTR: On The Rocks Premium Cocktails: Dallas John Griggs, CEO and Co-Founder, Presidium: Dallas Karen Aldridge, Founder and President, Rebel Athletic: Carrollton Michael Paladino, Co-founder, RevUnit: Bentonville, Arkansas Joe Saumweber, Co-founder, RevUnit: Bentonville, Arkansas Sarah Jane Shadonix, Founder & CEO, Scout & Cellar: Farmers Branch Jim Shoppa, Owner, Shoppa’s Material Handling: Fort Worth John Christian Roby, CEO, Teal Natural Resources, LLC: Dallas Kathy Kipriotis, Co-founder & CEO, The Tot: Dallas Nasiba Hartland Mackie, Co-Founder, The Tot: Dallas Amy Ditchman, Co-Founder & COO, The Tot: Dallas Prasad Reddy, CEO, Twisted X: Dacature Chandra Pemmasani, Founder & CEO, UWorld: Dallas Mike Kinder, Co-Founder & CEO, Veryable Inc.: Dallas Matt Gabriel, CEO, XRI Fountain Quail: Irving

Now in its 34th year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced during the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards virtual event in November 2020. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In the Southwest region, sponsors also include Colliers International, Haynes and Boone LLP, PNC, Donnelley Financial Solutions, RHSB, Marquee Event Rentals, Smith Frank & Partners and D CEO Magazine.