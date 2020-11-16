63.8 F
Fort Worth
Monday, November 16, 2020
Business After price cut, Simon and Taubman aim to ring up mall deal
Business

After price cut, Simon and Taubman aim to ring up mall deal

By AP News
two people shaking hands
Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

Other News

Entertainment

Universal and Cinemark agree to shorten theatrical window

AP News -
By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film WriterUniversal Pictures has struck another deal with a major theater chain to shorten the theatrical window from...
Read more
News

Dow returns to record, S&P 500 goes higher on vaccine hopes

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Read more
Sports

Texas A&M idled for 2nd straight week by virus woes

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer No. 5 Texas A&M has postponed Saturday's home game against Mississippi...
Read more
Business

Camp Bowie District completes redesign, rebrand with launch of new website

FWBP Staff -
Camp Bowie District courtesy Camp Bowie District Inc. launched its new website Nov. 16, providing a directory of...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By The Associated Press
Simon Property Group, the nation’s biggest mall owner, has negotiated a lower price to purchase a controlling interest in Taubman Centers in a deal that was nearly killed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The companies said Sunday that Simon will pay $43 per share for Taubman, down 18% from the price of $52.50 when the deal was announced in February, just weeks before the virus upended the retail industry by causing the temporary closure of many stores across the country. The deal was valued then at $3.6 billion.

Both companies said they agreed to settle litigation in Michigan state court. The case was scheduled to go to trial Monday.
Simon went to court to back out of the original deal, saying Taubman was especially vulnerable because consumers would avoid its indoor malls during a pandemic. It also said Taubman was adding debt instead of cutting costs.
As in the original deal, the Taubman family will sell about one-third of its interest in the company and remain a 20% partner in the Taubman real estate subsidiary. The boards of both companies approved the deal and expect it will close late this year or early next year.

Malls were struggling for years before the pandemic, as more shoppers went online, but their condition grew more dire as the virus led to temporary store closures. Several key mall tenants have filed for bankruptcy this year, including J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and J.Crew.

Two mall investors, Tennessee-based CBL Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, cited the pandemic in filing for bankruptcy protection this month. Both remain in business while reorganizing their finances.
Simon, based in Indianapolis, owns or holds a stake in more than 200 U.S. malls. Taubman is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and owns, manages or leases 26 shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articlePNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion
Next articleLyft’s Zimmer talks future of workplace, electric vehicles

Latest News

Business

Camp Bowie District completes redesign, rebrand with launch of new website

FWBP Staff -
Camp Bowie District courtesy Camp Bowie District Inc. launched its new website Nov. 16, providing a directory of...
Read more
Business

New student housing for Texas Wesleyan from Panteras/Miyama partnership

FWBP Staff -
Student housing developer Panteras Development Partners and owner-operator Miyama USA Texas on Nov. 16 announced they have entered into a long-term ground...
Read more
Business

Big lease for renovated building on Vickery

FWBP Staff -
 Stream Realty Partners a national real estate services, development, and investment company, announced Nov. 16 its Fort Worth office has secured a...
Read more
Banking

PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — PNC Financial Services Group said Monday it is buying...
Read more
Business

AECOM awarded TEXRail extension project to Near Southside

FWBP Staff -
Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been selected by Trinity Metro to conduct the environmental assessment and preliminary...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101