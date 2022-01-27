Six Flags Over Texas holding two-day hiring fair

Job shortage? Labor shortage? Whatever – Six Flags Over Texas is hiring. The company that bills itself as the Thrill Capital of Texas is set to make life a little more thrilling for up to 500 job-seekers at a hiring fair scheduled for 2-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 and 29.

The hiring event will be held at Six Flags’ human resources office at the theme park, 2201 Road to Six Flags, Arlington. Applicants should enter through the employee entrance.

Appointments are recommended and can be booked online. Virtual interview options are also available.

Available positions, including leadership roles, range across multiple departments, including food service, ride operations, security, games, retail and marketing. The company is seeking first-time applicants for frontline positions, paying up to $12 per hour, for candidates 16 years old and up.

“Six Flags Over Texas is looking to hire up to 500 hardworking individuals across multiple areas,” Six Flags’ director of administration Stephanie Willmon said in a news release. “Whether looking for a second job or year-round opportunity, individuals ready to provide world-class service to our guests are encouraged to apply.”

The park offers competitive wages, benefits, and a variety of jobs year-round, the release said. Benefits include scholarship opportunities, insurance plans, in-park discounts, recognition programs, and flexible scheduling for students, teachers, retirees and others looking for a second job or a job that allows them to work around a busy personal schedule. Hundreds of applicants will be hired on the spot during the hiring fair.

Applicants seeking additional information should call Six Flags human resources at 817-607-6201 betweem 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.