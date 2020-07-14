SkyWalker Property relocates and expands HQ

SkyWalker Property Partners has relocated and expanded its headquarters office in a move that benefits two of its class A assets in Dallas/Fort Worth.

The investment firm has taken space in on the sixth floor of Brookhollow Riverside at 2505 N. TX 360 in Grand Prairie. The headquarters relocation frees up much-needed space in SkyWalker Property’s fully leased office/retail project in downtown Arlington, its home for the past 12 years.

“Relocating from downtown Arlington was a difficult decision, but we needed far more space than we had,” said Gary Walker, managing principal of SkyWalker Property Partners. “With the ups and downs of the pandemic, it also became an opportune time to think out of the box to increase leasing opportunities in our portfolio.”

The Arlington headquarters space is being marketed by SkyWalker Property’s affiliate, SCM Real Estate Services, which also has set up shop in Brookhollow Riverside to provide on-site property management services.

SkyWalker Property purchased the 119,314-square foot Brookhollow Riverside in 2006. The eight-story building is 75% leased.

“On-site ownership and management show new and existing tenants how much pride we have in this asset. Traditionally, our headquarters offices are located in buildings we own,” Walker says. “Brookhollow Riverside checked off every box on our site selection list.”

SkyWalker Property had the sixth floor remodeled and reconfigured, keeping it attractive to prospective tenants and available for lease. All full-time employees have private offices, a one-time perk that’s become a necessity in today’s business world due to the pandemic. Amenities include a large conference center with the latest technology and webcams for team meetings, three breakout conference rooms and a lobby. Branda Space of Grand Prairie and Entos Design of Dallas assisted with components of the interior finish-out.