Southlake’s Solo Stove makes 3 acquisitions under new lifestyle brand

Southlake-based Solo Stove, designers of easy-to-use fire pits and camp stoves, on Sept. 3 announced the recent acquisitions of Chubbies Shorts, Oru Kayak, and ISLE, creating a new house of brands, Solo Brands.

With a focus on adventurous lifestyle products, Solo Brand’s vision is to build a better, customer-obsessed, community-oriented, direct-to-consumer experience. The new family of brands are joining forces to offer best-in-class direct-to-consumer expertise and technology.

Solo Brands logo

“We created Solo Brands with a vision for a different approach to direct-to-consumer business – one that’s not only better for the customer, but better for the community at-large,” said John Merris, CEO of Solo Brands and Solo Stove. “Each of these brands is amazing in its own individual way – but together we’ll be able to collectively offer a better customer journey – while doing more for the communities that built us.”

The new team of brands includes Chubbies Shorts, creators of men’s clothing built for the weekend, Oru Kayak, designers of the world’s most elegant and accessible folding kayaks, and ISLE, creators of paddleboards for yoga, fishing, touring, surfing and more.

Solo Brands is planning to leverage its multi-faceted direct-to-consumer experience to create synergies and optimize resources across all entities. With enhanced technology, processes and operations, the brands will be positioned to offer faster shipping, higher quality manufacturing, and unified back-office functions – ensuring an excellent customer experience.

“At the core of each of these brands lies a passionate and vibrant community that has supported us and helped us grow – and we feel that it’s our responsibility to share our success and give back in a meaningful way,” said Merris. “We believe that businesses of the future must be accountable for leaving the world a better place – Solo Brands exists to make a difference – for our daily lives, for our communities, for our planet.”

