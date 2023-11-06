State Rep. Craig Goldman running for Kay Granger’s congressional seat

State Rep. Craig Goldman is running to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, a fellow Fort Worth Republican.

“My record proves I will be a conservative fighter who will prioritize border security and the American taxpayer, and I am excited to announce I am all in to serve the people of Tarrant and Parker counties as their next Congressman,” Goldman said in a news release announcing his candidacy on Friday (Nov. 3).

Granger’s district is heavily Republican and will likely attract a crowded primary field. One Republican, Fort Worth businessman John O’Shea, was already running against Granger before she announced her retirement and boasts the support of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Goldman, who chairs the Texas House Republican Caucus, announced his campaign two days after Granger said she would not seek reelection. She has served in Congress for nearly three decades.

Granger’s 2020 primary challenger, Chris Putnam, is considering running. Putnam is a former member of the Colleyville City Council. Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez had been weighing a run but announced on Monday (Nov. 6) that he will not be a candidate.

Candidates have a short timeline. Filing for the primary begins Nov. 11 and closes a month later.

Goldman has served in the House since 2013 and currently chairs the House Energy Resources Committee.

Goldman’s decision creates an open seat in state House District 97, a GOP-leaning seat covering southwest Tarrant County.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.