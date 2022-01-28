Still going strong: Stories with Soul welcomes former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price

Betsy Price has been volunteering and making a difference in her community since middle school, and after making her mark in business as a successful entrepreneur she launched a political career that led to five terms as mayor of Fort Worth – she was the city’s longest-serving mayor ever – and now sees her running for Tarrant County Judge.

In this episode of Stories with Soul, hosts Jamey Ice and Jimmy Williams chat with the former mayor about a wealth of topics ranging from her belief in “service before self” to how she deals with failure and copes with critics to her determination to always keep community and family at the center of it all.

