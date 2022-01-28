Friday, January 28, 2022
Fort Worth
Still going strong: Stories with Soul welcomes former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price chats with Stories with Soul hosts Jamey Ice and Jimmy Williams. (6th Ave Storytelling)

Betsy Price has been volunteering and making a difference in her community since middle school, and after making her mark in business as a successful entrepreneur she launched a political career that led to five terms as mayor of Fort Worth – she was the city’s longest-serving mayor ever – and now sees her running for Tarrant County Judge.

In this episode of Stories with Soul, hosts Jamey Ice and Jimmy Williams chat with the former mayor about a wealth of topics ranging from her belief in “service before self” to how she deals with failure and copes with critics to her determination to always keep community and family at the center of it all.

Listening/viewing options:
Watch on website here
Watch on YouTube here
Listen on Apple Podcasts here
Listen on Spotify here

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.