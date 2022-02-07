Stock Show Junior Sale of Champions breaks records, Grand Champion Steer brings $310,000

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo concluded its comeback run over the weekend with a final day highlight that made history in its own right: The show’s Grand Champion Steer sold for $310,000, surpassing the previous record set in 2020 by $10,000.

The “Steering Committee” a local group of individuals organized by Dean Tetirick of Fort Worth, bought the European Cross steer raised and shown by Tristan Himes, a 4-H member from Sterling City, Texas.

“I’m so lucky and so grateful,” Himes said in an interview on the Cowboy Channel, which provided live TV coverage of Saturday’s Junior Sale of Champions.

Interviewer Ty McClary made a point of noting the years of hard work that go into raising a Grand Champion Steer and also noted that Tristan was continuing a family tradition at the FWSSR: his mother had the Grand Champion Steer in 1984.

Dean Tetirick told McClary the Steering Committee has been buying breed champions and reserve breed champions since 2006 and this year “some crazy guy said ‘Let’s do the Grand Champion this year,’ and that’s what we did.”

By day’s end, more than $6.1 million was raised in the legendary Junior Sale of Champions as individuals, businesses and organizations turned out in force to support Texas 4-H and FFA youth. The total sales eclipsed the previous record, set in 2020, by an astounding $1.4 million. No sale was held in 2021 because the Stock Show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re humbled by the amazing support our 4-H and FFA youth continue to receive from area businesses, individuals and foundations,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Bradford S. Barnes. “It’s a great feeling knowing our youth have these amazing buying groups here in Fort Worth to help them reach their dreams and goals.”

Following the sale of the Grand Champion Steer, the Reserve Grand Champion, shown by 4-H member Mason Grady of Grandview, Texas, was purchased by Hillwood for $190,000.

In other sales:

The Grand Champion Barrow, a Crossbred shown by Kaden Mason of Montgomery County 4-H went for a final bid of $100,000 from Standard Meat Co. and Syracuse Sausage. Wagner Oil Company topped the bidding at $70,000 for the Reserve Grand Champion Barrow, exhibited by Cole Phillips, a 4-H member from Bullard, Texas.

The Ladies on the Lamb buying group purchased the Grand Champion Lamb, a Medium Wool Crossbred shown by Zephyr, Texas 4-H member, Hayden Schroeder for $70,000. Another Medium Wool Crossbred shown by Graham Newsom, a 4-H member from Olton, Texas, won Reserve Grand Champion Lamb and sold for $35,000. Patrick O. Rayes purchased Newsom’s Medium Wool Crossbred.

In wether goats, the Grand Champion was shown by Karlee Waters, a 4-H member from Buffalo, Texas and sold for $50,000 to Christopher Bass and J. Bryan King. The Reserve Grand Champion Weather Goat was exhibited by Banner Young, a FFA member from Burkburnett, Texas and fetched a winning bid of $30,000 from Patrick O. Rayes.

The Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate, Women Steering Business, Band of Barrows, U Ol’ Goat Committee, Ladies on the Lamb, and the Tallest Hog at the Trough Syndicate were responsible for the purchase of all animals offered in the Junior Sale of Champions. The Stock Show Syndicate, a group of more than 150 Fort Worth area businessmen dedicated to enhancing agricultural education activities for Texas youth, has raised $70.3 million for youth exhibitors and provided more than $2.5 million in scholarships to Texas 4-H and FFA members since 1980.

This article includes material from a news release provided by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.