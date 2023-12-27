Stock Show & Rodeo All Western Parade set for Jan. 13

An estimated 3,000 horses are expected to participate in the 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo All Western Parade, erasing the previous record of 2,800 set in 2023. The parade, which will pay tribute to Texas law enforcement agencies, will be held Jan. 13 in downtown Fort Worth.

Held in conjunction with the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) since 1898, the parade will feature riders from across the nation along with vintage wagons, marching bands and dignitaries. The stock show runs from Jan. 12 through Feb. 3.

Among the parade participants will be the Fort Worth Police Department’s mounted unit and a number of other law enforcement mounted units, including the U.S. Border Patrol, Rio Grande and Laredo sectors; the Texas Department of Public Safety Capital Police; Dallas County Sheriff’s Posse Reserves; Midland County Sheriff’s Department; Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department; and the cities of Arlington, Dallas, Grand Prairie, Lubbock and McKinney.

“The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo All Western Parade is really a sight to behold with a wonderful cross section of western tradition combined with a celebration of the city’s strong Charro and Escaramuza culture,” parade co-chairman Phillip Schutts said in a news release. “The TCU marching band always kicks off the parade with lots of energy and we’re especially excited to honor law enforcement for all they do to protect our state and community.”

Civilian sheriff’s posses from across the state will be recognized for their support of the participating agencies through search and rescue, fundraising and community awareness.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Main Street, turns at the Fort Worth Convention Center on 9th Street and continues down Houston Street. Spectators are invited to line the parade route for no charge.

Reserved seating is available for $20 at Sundance Square Plaza (admission includes face-painters and balloon artists) or $12 at the Convention Center. Tickets must be purchased in advance on the FWSSR website or by calling 817-502-0011.

Tickets purchased on or after Jan. 1 will be will call only and must be picked up at the Dickies Arena Box Office at 1911 Montgomery Street. Parade tickets will not be mailed after Jan. 1 and will not be available online after Jan. 11. Fees apply to all orders ($2 order fee, $4.50 mail fee).

Information for this article was provided by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.