Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in high gear this week

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is up and running after a busy opening weekend that included the return of the traditional Stock Show parade, canceled last year because of high winds. On tap for this week are a host of activities to suit every taste and interest, including plenty of action on the carnival midway, food galore and, of course, the stars of the show, horses and cattle at every turn.

Here, courtesy of FWSSR, is a rundown of the week’s highlights:

Cowboys of Color Rodeo (Today, Jan. 16)

Highlighting the rich diversity and culture of the West, the Cowboys of Color rodeo gives you edge-of-your-seat action and special features including Justin Mutton Bustin’, Escaramuzas, and Fort Worth’s own Circle L5 Riding Club.

Dickies Day (Tuesday

Stock Show visitors get their first chance at free grounds admission Tuesday courtesy of Dickies. Patrons wearing any Dickies branded clothing item will receive free grounds admission (rodeo admission not included) and discounts on Dickies products with a FWSSR rodeo ticket stub at the Dickies retail store in Fort Worth.

Sip & Shop (Wednesday)

Come sip & shop on Wednesday. Enjoy a flight of wines from acclaimed wineries then take a stroll among the wonderful vendors in the Amon Carter Exhibits Hall. More information online.

Texas Champions Challenge Rodeo (Thursday)

The Texas Champions Challenge rodeo features contestants representing Texas’ most prestigious rodeos battling it out to claim a Texas Champions Challenge title at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A freestyle bull fighting competition will also be featured as well as the Justin Mutton Bustin’. Tickets can be purchased online.

Lots Of Stock – The Four Legged Kind (All Week)

Dairy and Beef cattle compete for blue ribbons on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Mustang Magic Celebrity Freestyle competition is Friday (separate ticket required and can be purchased online). Working cow horses show today followed by reining horses on Tuesday and cutting horses on Wednesday.

Fridays Are Senior Days

Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the Stock Show. For $6, anyone 55-years and older can take in all the Stock Show sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.

Rodeo Shopping – Daily

More than 300 exhibitors with everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can all be found at the Stock Show. And the food concessions are awesome.

Bud Light Roadhouse/The Corkyard – All Week

Both the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard have before and after rodeo entertainment on Simmons Bank Plaza. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket. Otherwise, there’s a $10 cover at the door.

Bud Light Roadhouse Lineup.

The Corkyard Lineup.

Family Fun – All Week

Between the Mattress Firm Petting Zoo, Children’s Barnyard, Milking Parlor, Carnival Midway and Mooseum Experience there’s always plenty of fun for families at the Stock Show – not to mention cotton candy, funnel cakes, corn dogs and lots more delicious treats.