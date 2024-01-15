Stock Show & Rodeo rolls on, despite the arctic blast

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is legendary – and so is “stock show weather” – that usually annual blast of winter weather that invades North Texas during the show’s January-February run.

The 2024 arctic blast didn’t keep us waiting, sparing the Stock Show & Rodeo’s traditional All Western Parade on Saturday morning but storming in Saturday afternoon and promising to linger until at least mid-week. But the show must go on, as the saying goes, and the FWSSR is steaming ahead with a vast array of activities.

The stock show officially got underway Friday (Jan. 12) and continues through Saturday Feb. 3.

Officials say the stock show midway is closed today (Jan. 15) because of frigid temperatures but the rest of the schedule for the show’s first full week is proceeding without a hitch. Here’s a list of this week’s highlights, provided by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo:

COWBOYS OF COLOR RODEO (Today)

Showcasing the rich diversity and culture of the West, the Cowboys of Color rodeo provides edge-of-your-seat action and special features including Justin Mutton Bustin’, Escaramuzas and Fort Worth’s own Circle L5 Riding Club.

TUESDAY IS DICKIES DAY

Stock Show visitors get their first chance at free grounds admission Tuesday courtesy of Dickies. Patrons wearing any Dickies branded clothing item will receive free grounds admission (rodeo admission not included) and discounts on Dickies products with a FWSSR rodeo ticket stub at the Dickies Retail store in Fort Worth.

SIP & SHOP (Wednesday)

Come sip & shop with us on Wednesday. Enjoy a flight of wines from acclaimed wineries then take a stroll among the wonderful vendors in the Amon Carter Exhibits Hall.

TEXAS CHAMPIONS CHALLENGE RODEO (Thursday)

The Texas Champions Challenge rodeo features contestants representing Texas most prestigious rodeos battling it out to claim a Texas Champions Challenge title on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. A freestyle bull fighting competition will also be featured as well as the Justin Mutton Bustin’.

OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW AT AUDITORIUM ENTERTAINMENT SERIES (Thursday)

The Grammy award-winning folk band brings its unique brand of roots music to the Auditorium Entertainment Series, presented by Ariat on January 18.

LOTS OF STOCK – THE FOUR LEGGED KIND (All Week)

Dairy and Beef cattle compete for blue ribbons on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Mustang Magic Champions Freestyle competition is Friday. Working cow horses show today followed by reining horses on Tuesday and cutting horses on Wednesday.

FRIDAYS ARE SENIOR DAYS

Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the Stock Show. For $6, anyone 55-years and older can take in all the Stock Show sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.

RODEO SHOPPING – Daily

More than 300 exhibitors with everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can all be found at the Stock Show. And, the food concessions are awesome.

BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE/The Corkyard – All Week

Both the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard have before-and-after rodeo entertainment on Simmons Bank Plaza. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket. Otherwise, there’s a $10 cover at the door.

FAMILY FUN – All Week

With the Mattress Firm Petting Zoo, Children’s Barnyard, Milking Parlor, Carnival Midway and Mooseum Experience there’s always plenty of fun for families at the Stock Show. And of course there’s cotton candy, funnel cakes, corn dogs and a host of other delicious treats.

More information on stock show events as well as schedules and tickets is available on the FWSSR website.