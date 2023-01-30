Stock Show slides into final week amid icy blast of winter

Wouldn’t you know it? Just in time for the final week of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo – “stock show weather”!

But the show goes on, despite frigid temperatures and the freezing precipitation that’s expected to pelt North Texas until at least mid-week. The Stock Show’s carnival midway was closed today in deference to the weather but otherwise the FWSSR’s full slate of activities continues in full swing. Here’s a roundup, courtesy of the Stock Show & Rodeo:

MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY – Today (Jan. 30):

Today the Stock Show celebrates Military Appreciation Day. Active and retired members of the Armed Services and their immediate families received tickets to tonight’s PRORODEO Tournament. The generosity of the Brumley family (Rebecca, Jon, Lori and Jonny) of Fort Worth makes this special day possible.

TEXAS TECH DAY – Tuesday

Red Raider pride will be on full display at tomorrow night’s rodeo performance in Dickies Arena. Anyone wearing Texas Tech University (TTU) garb gets free general grounds admission and students or faculty with a valid ID can get a half price rodeo ticket at the Dickies Arena Box Office.

COOK CHILDREN’S DAY – Wednesday

Wednesday is Cook Children’s Day and half the proceeds of every rodeo ticket sold is donated to support the neonatal intensive care unit at Cook Children’s Hospital. Rodeo tickets can be purchased online.

LOTS OF HORSING AROUND – Monday and Tuesday

Barrel Racing is on tap today in the Justin Arena and Pole Bending classes are tomorrow. The Barrel Racing Timed Event Challenge is today at 5 p.m. and the Pole Bending Timed Event Challenge is tomorrow at 5 p.m.; both will be held in the Justin Arena.

JUNIOR STEER SHOW – Thursday and Friday

Arguably the most anticipated moment of the livestock shows is the crowning of the Grand Champion Steer. The Junior Steer Show is scheduled for Thursday and Friday beginning at 8 a.m. in the Will Rogers Coliseum. What’s commonly referred to as Champions Drive typically occurs between noon and 2 p.m. on Friday when the Grand Champion Steer is selected.

FWSSR PRORODEO TOURNAMENT – Daily

The FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament is in full swing nightly in Dickies Arena. With a fan-friendly format, the tournament brackets are completed on Tuesday, moving to the Wild Card Round on Wednesday and semifinals on Thursday and Friday followed by the Championship Finals on Saturday night and the culmination of a $1.1 million payout. Tickets remain available online.

MORE LIVESTOCK AT THE FOREFRONT – Monday through Friday

Hereford cattle show today. The Junior Barrow Show is Wednesday and culminates Thursday with the naming of the Grand Champion Barrow.

CARNIVAL MIDWAY, PETTING ZOO – Daily (Weather Permitting)

The Stock Show’s Carnival / Midway is second to none. Whether it’s a fun and easy, first time ride for your toddler or you’re a dare-devil looking for something wild, the Stock Show has it. Same goes for the Petting Zoo. Lots of fun, cuddly animals – lambs, chickens, llamas, tortoises, ducks, rabbits – even a heated lemur play land. Let the kiddos channel their inner Fort Worth rodeo champion when they climb on board at the pony ride.

RODEO SHOPPING & GO TEXAN MARKETPLACE – Daily

More than 300 exhibitors and concessionaires with everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can all be found at the Stock Show. Awesome food, too. Texas entrepreneurs processing and selling a variety of goods ranging from smoked meats, condiments and clothing can be found at the Go Texan Market.

BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE AND THE CORKYARD – Monday through Friday

Both the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard feature before and after rodeo entertainment on Simmons Bank Plaza. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket.

FRIDAY IS SENIOR DAY – Friday

Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the Stock Show. For $5, anyone 55-years and older can take in all the Stock Show sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.