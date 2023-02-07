Stockyards hosts Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference

The historic Fort Worth Stockyards will be the setting for next month’s inaugural Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference. Taking place March 1-4 across multiple venues, the festival will feature emerging Texas-based artists and networking opportunities for aspiring agents, managers and promoters.

There will be panel discussions, keynote speakers – and, of course, live music.

Artists scheduled to perform include: Mike Ryan, Kevin Fowler, Radney Foster, Graycie York, Josh Weathers, Gary P. Nunn, Michael Martin Murphey, Deryl Dodd, Prophets & Outlaws, The Tejas Brothers, Davin James, Max Stalling, Dave Perez, Tommy Alverson, Larry Joe Taylor and more.

The event will begin Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. with a VIP party at Tannahill’s featuring keynote speaker Rick Lambert of Miranda Lambert Management.

Other panelists will be featured Thursday-Saturday, March 2-4, with events beginning at 10 a.m. each day. A special acknowledgement of Texas Independence Day is planned for March 2.

The list of panelists will include Ray Johnston, former Dallas Mavericks basketball player, cancer survivor and now country artist.

Others on the speaking bill are:

Eddie Kolesel, Why & How Management.

Country artist Josh Abbott and Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony.

Martha Taylor, promoter and attorney for Larry Joe Taylor Fest, set for April 23-24 in Stephenville.

Country/folk artist and festival promoter Larry Joe Taylor and C3 Presents Senior Talent Buyer Quinn Donahue.

Texas/Americana artist Radney Foster.

Henry Glasscock, booking agent from WME (America’s oldest talent agency, William Morris Agency, merged with Endeavor in 2009).

Entertainer Dave Perez.

Conference panel topics include:

State of the Texas Music Industry

Songwriter Q&A

Booking / Management: Insight for Artist & Promoter

The Art of Co-Writing

Event Food, Beverage & Hospitality

Music Distribution & Publishing

Concert Marketing & Promotion

The Promoter, Artist, Agent and Manager Relationship

The event is being produced by Live Nation in partnership with Larry Joe Taylor and renowned chef-restaurateur Tim Love, whose Stockyards properties include Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, the White Elephant Saloon, Love Shack, Atico, Paloma Suerte, and Catarina’s.

“Our vision is to celebrate the musical heritage and history of the Stockyards and to create an experience that unites this landmark district in the heart of Texas,” Love said. “The Stockyards is home to so many iconic venues, it couldn’t be a better time to showcase the destination through the lens of live music.”

Along with entertaining, the festival and conference aims to generate awareness surrounding the Texas music scene while working to build an environment where artists can establish and grow careers in Texas and beyond. The conference will unite music enthusiasts and provide rising artists with an overview on how to enter and establish themselves within the live music industry, while also serving as a showcase for up-and-coming Texas-based talent.

“We are creating the Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference to serve as an infrastructure in Texas where aspiring managers, artists, promoters, and talent, or anyone who wants to enter the music business, can network with industry executives in a live music setting and gain insight,” said Larry Joe Taylor.

Participating venues include Tannahill’s, the White Elephant, Atico Restaurant and Lounge, Love Shack, The Barn at Hotel Drover and more.

Event passes for the conference are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. One pass will allow participants to attend all panel discussions and workshops, network with industry experts and see emerging Texas-based talent. Full conference passes are also available.

“Texas is a real hotbed for music and now we are seeing more and more artists from our state on the national stage,” said Anthony Nicolaidis, Live Nation’s market president. “This conference will be an opportunity for many who want to learn more or establish themselves in the live music industry, and Fort Worth and The Stockyards is the perfect backdrop for the conference – giving attendees a campus feel while also featuring so many great performance venues.”

Here is the festival’s complete lineup of live performances:

Thursday, March 2

Dusty Moats, Saints Eleven, Jacob Armitage, Race Ricketts, Midnight River Choir, Shaker Hymns, Tejas Brothers, Josh Weathers, and a Texas Independence Day Jam with Ray Wylie Hubbard, Radney Foster, Michael Martin Murphey, Deryl Dodd, Dave Perez & Larry Joe Taylor.

Friday, March 3

Randy Brown, Jake Bush, Nick Brumley & Presley Hailie, Graycie York, Jake Castillo Trio, Prophets & Outlaws, Max & Heather Stalling, Cameron Wrinkle, Gary P. Nunn, Roger Creager, and Treaty Oak Revival.

Saturday, March 4

Honey, Kerri Lick, Amanda Kate Ferris, Angel White, Jake Odin, Tommy Alverson, Jesse Jennings, Jack Barksdale, Courtney Patton, September Moon, Larry Joe Taylor, Johnny Falstaff, Jarrod Morris, Stoney LaRue, Davin James, Mike Ryan, and THEBROSFRESH.