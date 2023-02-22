Stories with Soul features Joe T. Garcia’s

Family-owned Mexican restaurant Joe T. Garcia’s has been a Fort Worth institution since 1935, becoming an iconic eatery while serving only two dishes at dinner, – thanks in large part to delivering one of the very best outdoor dining experiences in the state of Texas.

In this episode of the Stories with Soul podcast host Jamey Ice visits with brothers Lanny and Joe Lancarte, grandsons of founder Joe T. Garcia, to discuss the restaurant’s remarkable evolution from its humble beginnings as a tiny six-table diner to a sprawling, nationally renowned venue that can accommodate over 1,300 guests at a time.

