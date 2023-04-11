Stories with Soul: Meet culinary innovator Sarah Castillo

Sarah Castillo, founder and managing partner of Taco Heads, Sidesaddle Saloon and Tinies, has changed the hospitality game in Fort Worth by leveraging an entrepreneurial spirit and an unsurpassed feel for creating a fun, unforgettable vibe.

In the newest episode of the Stories with Soul podcast, Sarah shares the story of her rapid rise in the local culinary and entertainment scene, as well as her next adventure, a local tequila distillery she describes as her “end game.” Born and raised in Fort Worth, Sarah has taken inspiration from various stops along her journey, including the Lower Rio Grande Valley, Austin, Aspen, New York City and Spain, culminating in a unique approach that has helped to set her apart from her peers in the industry.

Join podcast host Jamey Ice as Sarah explains how a Saturday morning tee time and some breakfast tacos led to an idea that would ultimately launch a culinary empire, with Sarah’s passion, exuberance and soul on full display.

