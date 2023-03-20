Stories with Soul welcomes Katie Brown, founder of Lone River Ranch Water

Katie Brown launched the ranch water cocktail craze when her Lone River Ranch Water hit shelves in 2020. The West Texas native founded Lone River Ranch Water while living in New York City but now proudly calls Fort Worth home while maintaining ties to the far reaches of the Lone Star State where her family still owns a working ranch.

In the newest episode of the Stories with Soul podcast, host Jamey Ice and his wife Melissa team up for an entertaining and informative converation with Katie Brown about her businesss, her future goals and the West Texas legend Katie shares about the first Ranch Water ever made – a Texas myth that started it all.

