Stories with Soul welcomes morning television mainstay Marc Istook

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
Marc Istook, center, joins Stories with Soul hosts Jimmy Williams, left, and Jamey Ice. (6th Ave Storytelling)

In this episode of Stories with Soul, WFAA-TV’s News 8 Daybreak co-host Marc Istook chats with podcast hosts Jamey Ice and Jimmy Williams about chasing his dreams to LA, risking it all, putting positivity into the world, making sacrifices and leapfrogging from job to job as the Fort Worth native and sixth-generation TCU grad worked his way toward his life today as an anchored TV anchor, waking up local viewers every morning and doing all the things he loves.

Listening/viewing options:
Watch on website here
Watch on YouTube here
Listen on Apple Podcasts here
Listen on Spotify here

