Cooking is art and Lou Lambert is an artist – Stories with Soul welcomes a restaurant trailblazer

When you grow up in a family that’s been ranching in West Texas for seven generations, expectations are inevitable. For Lou Lambert, that meant following the trail blazed by his father and grandfather to TCU, and also dedicating himself to working hard wherever he ended up.

While attending TCU, Lou discovered that a love of cooking paired well with his willingness to work hard. He took a year off from school and worked in restaurants, then earned a degree in hotel restaurant management at the University of North Texas and set off for the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. He went on to work in fine dining restaurants in New York and San Francisco but eventually felt pulled back to Texas, where his distinctive style and high quality menus set his restaurants apart.

Join the mastermind behind Fort Worth favorites like Dutch’s Hamburgers, the revamped Roy Pope and the ongoing renovation of Paris Coffee Shop as he chats with podcast hosts Jamey Ice and Jimmy Williams on the latest episode of Stories with Soul.

