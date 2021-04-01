Suddath acquires Coppell-based company

Suddath, a leading global transportation, relocation and logistics company, has announced that it has acquired Coppell-based Daryl Flood Inc.

The sale, which was effective March 31, 2021, includes all of DFI’s operating companies, including Daryl Flood Relocation Inc., Daryl Flood International Inc., Dependable Relocation Services Inc., Daryl Flood Workplace Services Inc., Daryl Flood Logistics Inc. and VERSA Relocation Inc.

Suddath and DFI engage in similar business lines, including household goods moving, workplace services, logistics, home delivery and final mile services, move management and global mobility – both domestically and internationally, Suddath said a news release.

Combined, the two companies have more than 140 years of operations, handle more than 88,000 household goods moves each year, and leverage 45 U.S. and international locations with more than 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space.

“Having started our business 39 years ago, it was very important to me to have a succession plan in place that gives our employees opportunities and provides the business a path for continued growth and expansion,” said DFI Chairman and CEO Daryl R. Flood.

“In Suddath, we have found a buyer who can help accomplish our long-term strategic plans, while sharing similar values, culture and a passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences,” Flood said in the announcement.

“This acquisition is the largest and perhaps most impactful in the history of the company, and I could not be more excited to welcome the Daryl Flood team into the Suddath family,” said Michael Brannigan, president and CEO of The Suddath Companies. “With our similar and complementary business lines, we see tremendous synergies in our business for accelerating growth and further enhancing solutions for customers.”

Suddath moves people, businesses and products.

The Suddath Company was established in 1919 and has grown into a nearly $600-million global transportation, relocation management and logistics company, serving 180 countries with 2,000 employees around the globe.

Daryl Flood Inc. was stablished in 1982, and has operations across the Southern U.S. in 15 locations.

https://suddath.com