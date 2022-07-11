Tarrant County accepting applications for Small Business Workforce Recovery Grant program

Applications are now being accepted for $25 million in federal funding allocated by the Tarrant County Commissioners Court to assist small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will be distributed in the form of grants to help eligible businesses with workforce recovery, retention, recruitment, training, and development efforts.

“We know that small businesses continue to bear the brunt of the economic impacts of the pandemic,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said in announcing the Small Business Workforce Recovery Grant Program in June. “These funds will help more local businesses stay open, keep their employees, grow their success, and continue to be a strong force in our county.”

Businesses that had 50 or fewer employees during the first quarter of 2020 can apply for grant amounts up to $27,500 based on eligibility requirements and number of employees.

Funding is limited and applications will be processed in the order they are received. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Aug. 31, or until funds are depleted. Applications are being accepted online.