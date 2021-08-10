Tarrant County Commissioners approve plans for $516M bond election on Nov. 2

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted unanimously on Tuesday to call a bond election authorizing two propositions be placed on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Proposition A calls for the issuing of $400 million in general obligation bonds for the purpose of purchasing, acquiring, reconstructing, renovating, rehabilitating, improving and maintaining streets, roads, highways and bridges in Tarrant County.

Proposition B calls for issuing $116 million in general obligation bonds for purchasing, constructing, improving and equipping a Criminal District Attorney Office Building to provide space for prosecutorial efforts and for other non-judicial county activities and facilities.

The bond election will be held on Nov. 2, 2021.

The Court emphasized its intent to only issue the bonds if the County has the capacity to repay the bonds without a tax-rate increase.

It is currently anticipated that the bonds will be issued in several series over the next several years.