Tarrant County officials warn not to share data with website seeking to ‘verify’ votes

Many Tarrant County voters are receiving postcards asking voters to find out if their vote counted in the recent Fort Worth election. The postcard features a man who resembles Steve Carell from The Office holding up what looks like a voting pin that says “I think I voted today.”

The postcard implies it is coming from an official source, but Tarrant County officials are warning it did not.

“We have no knowledge of who is sending it nor why,” said Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia.

“This did not come from Tarrant County. This did not come from the Tarrant County Elections Office.

It did not come from Tarrant County’s Republican or Democratic parties. And it did not come from any known elected official or campaign in Tarrant County,” according to a message sent out by Tarrant County Criminal District attorney Sharen Wilson.

“Be careful! Be cautious about giving someone you don’t know your name, address, email or any other information,” said Wilson. “You don’t know what they will do with your information.”

If you go to the website, it wants you to enter your name, address and zip code to “verify Vote,” according to the DA’s office. The website also asks for people to enter the same information about “family, friends, neighbors, and even those who are deceased.”

Tarrant County Election officials say that if you want more information, voters can look up their information at http://elections.tarrantcounty.com/voterlookup or by calling the Tarrant County Elections Office at 817.831.8683 or by emailing elections@tarrantcounty.com. No voting history is available on the Elections website.

Tarrant County has no control over any information submitted to this third-party website.

“Put your information into this website at your own risk,” Wilson said.