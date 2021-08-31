TCU Athletics adds new technology for fans from Fort Worth start-up

TCU Athletics is adding new sports technology for enhanced fan engagement as the football season kicks off.

Fort Worth-based tech company Digital Seat Media installed over 45,000 Digital Seat tags at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium. The metal tags installed on every seat will allow fans to instantly access TCU’s Digital Seat Fan Portal without requiring an app download.

“We are proud to welcome Digital Seat Media to the TCU family,” said TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati. “With their location right here in Fort Worth, Digital Seat is a perfect fit to help us accomplish our goal of continually enhancing the game day experience for our fans in Amon G. Carter Stadium. Digital Seat is an industry leader in technology and delivering targeted and engaging content. I am very excited and looking forward to seeing TCU fans take advantage of all the offerings Digital Seat can provide.”

The Digital Seat portal features can include downloadable coupons and offers, team rosters, Instagram filters, viewing player stats, and more. The custom analytics dashboard provides real-time ROI performance metrics allowing brands and content providers to see number of tags scanned, the modules scanned, as well as offers downloaded to their digital wallet and redeemed.

“This is a particularly exciting install for Digital Seat Media, since we’re based in Fort Worth,” says Digital Seat Media CEO Cameron Fowler, a native Texan. “Getting to implement the technology at our home stadium is a real thrill for me and we’re excited to have TCU as our partner.”

The TCU install continues an impressive series of installs for Digital Seat having previously installed at more than 20 venues around the country, including Baylor University, University of Washington, Virginia Tech and the Rose Bowl. The Fort Worth company hopes to install a total of 1,000,000 tags by the end of the year.