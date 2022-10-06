TCU launches anniversary mural series in New York City

TCU loves New York City – the Horned Frogs won the NIT basketball championship there in 2017 – and this week the Big Apple became home to a lasting symbol of the storied Fort Worth institution.

As part of the lead-up to Texas Christian University’s 150th anniversary, TCU is unveiling a series of hand-painted murals across the United States and the first mural in the series, featuring actor and TCU alumnus John Devereaux, went on display Tuesday (Oct. 4) in Manhattan.

“John is amazing, and he represents what we believe is the power of all Horned Frogs: We find our passion and pursue it,” said TCU Chancellor Victor J. Boschini Jr. “In corporations, in classrooms, in operating rooms and even on stages, you’ll find Horned Frogs leading on.”

The theme for the school’s anniversary observance is “Lead On: Celebrating 150 Years of TCU.”

Devereaux, who is currently touring in the blockbuster musical Hamilton, credits the people he knew and the experiences he had as a student at TCU with inspiring him to pursue a career in the performing arts.

“I am so grateful to everyone at TCU for nurturing and expanding my gifts,” the actor-singer said in a news release. “It is so meaningful to be celebrated like this and to know that I am viewed as a leader in my community. I truly believe that the stage is a platform for joy. I stand on the shoulders of those who came before me, and I pray that my shoulders will be strong to hold those who will stand on mine.”

The Devereaux mural, located on 25th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues in Manhattan, is 15 feet wide and 32 feet high. The mural has been painted in TCU purple and features a photo-realistic portrait of Devereaux with a quote: “The stage is a platform for joy.”

A mural featuring TCU alum Katherine Beattie, a producer/writer for the popular TV shows NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans, will be unveiled in Los Angeles in February 2023. Other mural subjects and locations will be announced soon, with the final mural debuting in Fort Worth in fall 2023.

Information for the article was provided by TCU.